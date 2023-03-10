Suki Waterhouse Gushes Over Boyfriend Robert Pattinson's Musical Talents
'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Spills on Wearing George Clooney’…
'The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Spills on His Sexy New …
Sarah Ferguson Spills the Tea on the Monarchy and Her Ideal Perf…
P!NK Spills on Her Daughter's Tour Salary and Being Married to C…
'The Flash' Trailer No. 1
Anthony Ramos ‘Grateful’ to Bring Puerto Rican ‘Flavor’ to ‘Tran…
'The Masked Singer': Why Dick Van Dyke Brought Judges to Tears
Why Gabrielle Union Feels ‘Proud’ for Getting Recognition on ‘Th…
'The Mandalorian': Carl Weathers on 'Incorrigible' Grogu and Dir…
Why 'Summer House's Danielle Olivera Didn't Confirm Robert Siebe…
Super Bowl LVII Commercials: Inside Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper …
Jon Favreau Details Future of 'Mandalorian' Universe and Followi…
'Baretta' Actor Robert Blake Dead at 89
Pedro Pascal Fell 'Dead Asleep' While Filming His Gruesome 'Game…
Jon Favreau Reflects on MCU Origin and Plays Coy on 'The Mandalo…
Inside 2023's Big Awards Show Weekend: SAG, NAACP and Producers …
'Fast X' Official Trailer
Jerry O'Connell Gives Wife Rebecca Romijn a Steamy Lap Dance on …
Sam Asghari Attends 'Star Trek' Premiere as Britney Spears Slams…
It seems the Waterhouse-Pattinson household is quite the musical one.
In a new interview with CBS Mornings, Suki Waterhouse revealed her famous boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, got a front-row seat from home as she prepared to play keyboardist Karen Sirko in the new Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.
"Did he enjoy that? Yeah, probably not," she quipped about Pattinson listening to her practice for months.
While the 31-year-old model and actress has been putting out her own music since 2016, she reminded her interviewer that Pattinson -- whom she's been dating since 2018 -- is just as musically inclined. After all, he performed two songs on the Twilight soundtrack, one of which he co-wrote.
"He's actually way worse at being annoying about -- well, because he's an amazing pianist and a really great guitarist," she gushed about the Batman star. "He's amazing, honestly."
And he's just as eager for her to listen to his recordings. As she quipped, "He wins the annoying competition."
RELATED CONTENT:
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: A Complete Relationship Timeline
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson Says Suki Waterhouse Changed How He Sees 'The Batman'
Robert Pattinson Kisses Suki Waterhouse During Park Outing
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Double Date With Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse