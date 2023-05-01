Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are glowing at their Met Gala debut! The couple made a rare joint appearance on Monday, stepping out for the annual New York City event.

While both Pattinson and Waterhouse have attended the Met Gala separately over the years, Monday marked the first time they posed for pics and made their way up the iconic steps together.

The notoriously private couple stunned at the event, with Pattinson looking dapper in a Dior tuxedo that featured a skirt detail and a gold brooch and Waterhouse beaming in a sheer Fendi dress with floral embroidery.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were all smiles as they posed for pics, with the former even wrapping his arm around the latter's waist at one point.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first linked in 2018, but only made their red carpet debut in December 2022. They rang in 2023 side-by-side and purchased a home together shortly thereafter.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse told The Sunday Times in February. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

As for Monday's event, this year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85.

The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

