Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make a Stunning Couple During Rare Appearance at Met Gala
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Make Met Gala Debut and Share Karl…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Katy Perry Reacts to Handling King's Coronation Performance and …
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Photo of Himself
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Kane Brown on Headlining Stagecoach and His Future as an Actor (…
Why Prince William Has 'No Interest' in Talking to Brother Princ…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Tyler Perry Intends to Buy BET and Says There's a Timetable (Exc…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Impressive Mountain-C…
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark and Cast Spill On-Set Secrets Ahead of Sea…
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are glowing at their Met Gala debut! The couple made a rare joint appearance on Monday, stepping out for the annual New York City event.
While both Pattinson and Waterhouse have attended the Met Gala separately over the years, Monday marked the first time they posed for pics and made their way up the iconic steps together.
The notoriously private couple stunned at the event, with Pattinson looking dapper in a Dior tuxedo that featured a skirt detail and a gold brooch and Waterhouse beaming in a sheer Fendi dress with floral embroidery.
Pattinson and Waterhouse were all smiles as they posed for pics, with the former even wrapping his arm around the latter's waist at one point.
Pattinson and Waterhouse were first linked in 2018, but only made their red carpet debut in December 2022. They rang in 2023 side-by-side and purchased a home together shortly thereafter.
"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse told The Sunday Times in February. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."
As for Monday's event, this year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85.
The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
RELATED CONTENT:
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Revisiting Their Private Romance
Suki Waterhouse Talks Boyfriend Robert Pattinson's Musical Talents
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut