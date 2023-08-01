Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson went on a romantic summer stroll in New York City!

The notoriously private couple put a little bit of their love on display as they walked hand-in-hand through the busy Big Apple. Waterhouse, 31, kept it casual-yet-chic in a knit blouse with beige pants. At one point, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress took off the top to beat the heat and revealed a white T-shirt with a pink pattern and heart. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

As for Pattinson, the 37-year-old Twilight star wore a pair of blue shorts, a plaid shirt, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The A-list duo each opted for comfort for their stroll, as they each wore a pair of Birkenstock sandals.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating since 2018, but have only giving the world tiny glimpses into their romance. In December 2022, the pair made their stylish red carpet debut together during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. For the occasion, the pair showed some PDA as they posed for the camera and held hands from their seats while taking in the show.

Then in May 2023, their stylish run of red carpets continued as they walked the Met Gala steps together for the first time. At the event, Waterhouse beamed in a sheer Fendi dress with floral embroidery, while her leading man looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

That same month, Waterhouse spoke to CBS Mornings about her boyfriend's thoughts about her musical skills in the role of Daisy Jones & The Six keyboardist Karen Sirko.

"He's actually way worse at being annoying about -- well, because he's an amazing pianist and a really great guitarist," she gushed about the Batman star. "He's amazing, honestly."

