Suki Waterhouse is getting real about life after welcoming her first child!

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress took to Instagram on Monday and candidly opened up about her postpartum journey and body, a month after welcoming her first child with Robert Pattinson.

"The fourth trimester has been… humbling," the 32-year-old new mother shared. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. 💕 ootd: @fridamom pants!"

Suki Waterhouse attended the Emmys with her baby bump - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Waterhouse's message was accompanied by a series of mirror selfies that show her holding a bottle in one hand, and her phone in the other. Getting real about the experience, Waterhouse sports an oversized sweater over a nursing bra and a pair of Frida Mom postpartum underwear.

For the photo series, Waterhouse was fresh-faced and makeup-free.

Waterhouse and her longtime love, Pattinson, welcomed their first child in March, according to the Daily Mail. Last week, Waterhouse confirmed the birth of her baby, and shared the first image of the little one with the world.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child together in March. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"Welcome to the world angel ❤️," the songstress wrote next to a picture of her holding her child close to her chest as she looks at the camera. Waterhouse did not share any further details -- including the baby's name, sex or date of birth.

Waterhouse -- who has been with Pattinson since 2018 -- announced her pregnancy during the Corona Music Festival. Prior to debuting her baby bump onstage, a source told ET that the actress and the Twilight star were expecting a child.

"Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together," the source said.

In January, Waterhouse spoke to ET at the Emmys, where she made one of her final public appearances with her bump and spoke about getting into her gorgeous Valentino gown.

"This dress was actually difficult to put together," Waterhouse said at the time. "They really had to take it apart and re-design it to make it fit, 'cause a lot of the fittings was just me holding [my bump] and just being like, 'Oh, this is nice,' but it didn't seem like it was gonna happen."

