The year is 2024 -- but No Doubt reunited and took it back to the 90s!

On Saturday, Gwen Stefani reunited with the boys, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont for their first full concert in almost ten years, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Taking the stage in outfits true to their roots (full body tartan), Stefani and the boys began their set with their chart-topping party anthem, "Hella Good."

No Doubt reunited onstage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. - Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The definition of ageless, Stefani - - who was radiant with her Dolce Glow tan -- and the guys didn't miss a beat as they performed some of their classic ska and pop tracks including, "Ex-Girlfriend," "It's My Life," and "Hey Baby."

During "Bathwater," Olivia Rodrigo joined the group onstage and shocked the audience. Rodrigo made the way to the stage with her hair in mohawk buns, similar to the ones Stefani had in her blonde hair, tartan pants and a shirt that read, "I Love ND."

Olivia Rodrigo joined the band during a performance of Bathwater - John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

Throughout the performance, Stefani was filled with emotion as the told the crowd that she wasn't sure the reunion was ever going to happen. The 54-year-old mother-of-three and the band ended the set with a trifecta of their earliest hits, "Just a Girl," "Don't Speak," and "Spiderwebs."

Ahead of taking the stage, Stefani shared a video on Instagram of her, Kanal, Young, and Dumont taking a shot. Following their performance, the "Hey Baby" singer shared a picture thanking the fans for rocking out during their set.

Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont reunited for No Doubt's first performance in nine years - Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"That was amazing, thank u for coming to see @nodoubt at Coachella 2024!!!"

No Doubt shared the news of their reunion in January with a surprise Instagram post, that included a group Zoom call where they all agreed, "let's do a show."

In the following post, the group announced they would hit the stage for both weekends of Coachella.

Gwen Stefani celebrates No Doubt's reunion at Coachella - Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In 2021, Stefani opened up about the possibility of the group reuniting, following their 2014 hiatus and ahead of their 30 year reunion.

"It is a really big deal," Stefani told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "I'm reflecting so much on all the music. When you're writing new music, reflect on everything that you've done. For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago. I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It's impossible."

