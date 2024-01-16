The lineup for Coachella 2024 is here! On Tuesday, promoters Goldenvoice announced that Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt will headline the April festival in Indio, California.

The "Say Yes to Heaven Singer" will lead the festival's Friday dates, while the "Dogtooth" rapper will headline on Saturdays, and the "Paint the Town Red" songstress will take the stage Sundays.

Gwen Stefani's band is listed as a headliner, though their name appears at the bottom of the poster, so it's currently unclear what night they're performing.

Peso Pluma, Sabrina Carpenter, Blur, Ice Spice, Bleachers, J Balvin, and Reneé Rapp are other performers of note.

Presale for the festival, which will be held from April 12-14 and 19-21, will begin Friday, Jan. 19.

No Doubt, the rock band that was founded in 1986, teased their long-awaited reunion ahead of the exciting Coachella announcement, releasing a video in which Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young agreed to do a show.

"We'll see you in the desert this April!!!" the band captioned an Instagram post shortly thereafter.

Last year, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean headlined the festival. Ocean's performance was so poorly received, however, that Blink-182 replaced him for the festival's second weekend.

Watch the video below to see one of the best moments from last year's Coachella.

