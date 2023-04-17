Kourtney Kardashian had the ultimate Coachella experience. The 43-year-old reality star shared a carousel of photos and videos from husband Travis Barker's performance with his band, Blink-182, at the music festival in Indio, California, noting that it was her very first time seeing the group perform live.

"My first @blink182 show," Kardashian captioned her post. In the first video, Barker can be seen walking off stage at the end of his set and scooping Kardashian up into his arms for a full-body hug and a kiss. Then, he taps her backside a few times for good measure.

Kardashian looked ever the rock princess for the occasion, donning a furry black coat over figure-hugging shorties, tall black boots, oversized shades and a hood with her blonde strands peeking out of the front.

The last-minute Coachella set on Friday, April 14, marked Blink-182's first time performing together since announcing the reunion of core members Mark Hoppus, Barker and Tom Delonge last October. The pop-punk trio released a new single, "Edging," at the time, and announced a forthcoming album and world tour.

Since then, Kardashian has been busy perfecting her "world tour wife" style.

The Poosh founder had a presence of her own at the iconic festival in Indio, California, with her wellness brand returning for its second annual CAMP POOSH in the desert. The throwback summer camp experience drew the likes of Ariana Madix, who spent time connecting with fitness trainer Daniel Wai at the event.

As ET previously reported, Madix and Wai appeared to attend the Camp Poosh pool party together with a group of friends. Wai shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story from their second day in the desert including a snap of his, Madix and their friends' shadows, a video of Madix dancing during a nighttime performance and a picture of them cozied close together.

As for Madix and Wai, a source tells ET, "They met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico. He’s a sweet guy."

Blink-182 is set to kick off their highly anticipated tour on May 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, after canceling a series of March dates in Latin America while Barker recovered from having surgery on his broken finger. The tour will continue across North America before the European leg begins in September. The band will travel to Australia for a string of shows beginning in February 2024.

