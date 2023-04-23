Zendaya Joins Labrinth for Surprise Coachella Performance

She's back!

Zendaya fans got the surprise of a lifetime when the Euphoria star joined Labrinth during his set at Coachella Saturday.

The 26-year-old singer-actress performed the final two songs of his set -- "I'm Tired" and "All for Us," the first of which was featured in the HBO series. The epic surprise marked Zendaya's first live performance in seven years.

Zendaya was festival-chic for the appearance, wearing her hair in a long, wavy style, while sporting a pink dress that featured a corset bodice and a white tank top underneath. She paired the look with thigh-high black boots, silver hoop earrings and a ring.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

The Emmy-winner took to her Instagram Stories following the performance to express her gratitude to Labrinth for letting her join him on stage for what she called a "magical night."

"Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again," Zendaya wrote. "And to the crowd tonight … Wow. My heart is full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made my nerves melt away. I'm so grateful."

Instgram/zendaya

In a separate post to her Stories, Zendaya once again thanked Labrinth for making the performance happen "so last minute," and called the Coachella crowd "gorgeous," as she reflected on her momentous return to the stage.

"I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life," she remarked. "As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn't hear anything. I couldn't hear anything but you guys, so, I'm sorry. I don't know what happened, I don't know what I sounded like, but I just was like, 'You know what? I'm just gonna have fun, and whatever.'

Zendaya added, "It was so special, and everybody was singing along, and it was just -- it was so cool. So, so, cool. Thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms. It's been a very long time, so I appreciate it."

Zendaya & Labrinth perform ‘All For Us’ at Coachella together pic.twitter.com/eHLWiE1Euu — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

The former Disney star got her start in music over a decade ago, with the release of her self-titled album, Zendaya. Shifting her focus to acting, Zendaya has been open about her decision to step away from music to pursue a career on screen, most recently remarking on the decision following the March 2022 release of "I'm Tired."

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it," she tweeted at the time. "The kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me."

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

She shared a similar sentiment with her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, Andrew Garfield during a June 2022 interview for Variety, telling the actor, she enjoys the anonymity her Euphoria character, Rue, gives her.

"I was talking to Sam [Levinson] about it earlier. I was like, I don't know if I could be a pop star," Zendaya of her remarks to the show's creator. "It's because as an actress, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really enjoy. And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other ways and other means, it's all you all the time."

She added, "I like the idea that someone else, namely Rue, can take on these things. I walked away from music a long time ago, for various reasons."

Zendaya wasn't the only surprise guest during Labrinth's set. Sia also showed up to the annual music festival to perform the Sia, Labrinth, Diplo collab, "Thunderclouds." Weekend one's festivities were equally exciting, with the musician bringing Billie Eilish to the stage.

To see more from Coachella, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Included These Under-$100 Hoop Earrings

Frank Ocean Drops Out of Headlining Coachella Weekend 2

Ariana Madix’s New Man Shares Romantic Coachella Video With ‘VPR' Star

Kendall Jenner Supports Bad Bunny During History Making Weekend at Coachella This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery