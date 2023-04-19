Ariana Madix’s New Man Daniel Wai Shares Romantic Coachella Video With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star
Ariana Madix Cozies Up to New Man at Coachella Following Tom San…
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
Billy Gardell Opens Up About Delaying Gastric Bypass Surgery Twi…
Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident: Watch Body-Cam Footage From the…
‘American Idol’: Watch Katy Perry Get Booed for the First Time
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Celebrities React | ET's The Download
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
'Love Is Blind's Irina Shares the Reunion Moment Netflix Didn't …
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating! Inside Their 'Cas…
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Reacts to Oussama Calling Her ‘Crazy’ an…
Watch Ariana Grande Sing as Glinda on Set of 'Wicked' (Raw Video)
'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Tear Up in Emotion…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
Inside Exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' ‘Casual’ Connection…
Jamie Foxx 'Doing OK' as Cameron Diaz Continues Filming 'Back in…
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sparks Debate Over Plane Drama
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Kelly Clarkson Divorce-Inspired Singles ‘Me’ and ‘Mine’ Address …
Ariana Madix's new man, fitness trainer Daniel Wai, is sharing the special moments he had with the Vanderpump Rules star during the first weekend of Coachella.
Wai created a highlight reel from the music festival in Indio, California, and it heavily focuses on his time spent with Madix. In his caption, he references having an Android phone, writing, "When a green texter invades Coachella, turn sound on at the end."
In the video, Wai and Madix are seen holding hands, wearing matching shoes, getting IV drips together, and spending time with their friends.
One user commented, "Ariana though," to which Wai responded, "yes 🙌 😍."
On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star and her crew had a packed second day at the annual music festival, where she was spotted getting close to the fitness trainer.
Madix and Wai attended the Camp Poosh pool party together with a group of pals, and the trainer shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story. The posts from the desert included a snap of his, Madix and their friends' shadows, a video of Madix dancing during a nighttime performance and a picture of them cozied up to one another.
As for Madix and Wai, a source tells ET, "They met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico. He’s a sweet guy."
Madix also took to her Instagram Story to share the same photos and videos as Wai, in addition to some Polaroid pictures featuring her, Wai and their friends. Madix also showed off some matching alien tattoos that she got with her friend, Bradley Kearns.
An eyewitness tells ET that Wai was there to support Madix as she got the new ink.
Madix's second day at Coachella came after she proved she was there to live her best life following the end of her relationship with Tom Sandoval after his affair with their VPR co-star, Raquel Leviss.
Sandoval is happy to see his ex-girlfriend, Madix, moving on. He was at LAX on Tuesday, where he updated TMZ about Scandoval and shared his opinions on Madix's weekend hookup with Wai.
"I love that," Sandoval said before adding that he wants to see his ex move on. "Yes, I do. I really do."
When asked how he feels about Madix with a new guy, the TomTom co-owner said he's really happy to see her doing her thing. "I'm really happy," he added.
Sandoval and Madix first began dating in 2013, and ET confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules co-stars had called it quits on March 3, around the same time that news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with Leviss.
Sandoval claimed last week, however, that he and Madix actually ended things on Valentine's Day, before she learned of the infidelity (but not before it began). The confusion, he said, was because Madix was "fully in denial" about their breakup.
Meanwhile, ET exclusively reported on Friday that Leviss had checked herself into a mental health treatment facility.
RELATED CONTENT:
'VPR' Sneak Peek: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Defend Raquel Leviss
Why 'VPR' Alum Billie Lee Won't Pick Sides in Scandoval
Ariana Madix Says She Feels 'Amazing' in Wake of Tom Sandoval Split
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Clip: Tom Sandoval Laughs at Leviss-Schwartz Kiss
'Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss in a Mental Health Treatment Center (Exclusive)
Related Gallery