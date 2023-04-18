Tom Sandoval is happy to see his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, moving on.

Sandoval was at LAX Tuesday, where he updated TMZ about Scandoval and shared his opinions on Madix's weekend hookup after she was spotted making out with a new guy while at Coachella over the weekend.

"I love that," Sandoval said before adding that he wants to see his ex move on. "Yes, I do. I really do."

When asked how he feels about Madix with a new man, the TomTom co-owner said he's really happy to see her doing her thing.

"I'm really happy," he added.

Sandoval's comments come after the Vanderpump Rules star and her crew spent the weekend at the annual music festival in Indio, California, where Madix was seen getting close to fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

Madix and Wai attended the Camp Poosh pool party together with a group of pals. Wai shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story from their second day in the desert, including a snap of his, Madix and their friends' shadows, a video of Madix dancing during a nighttime performance and a picture of them cozied up to one another.

Madix's PDA-packed weekend with Wai comes following the end of her relationship with Sandoval after his affair with their VPR co-star, Raquel Leviss.

"Ariana was with Daniel at the Camp Poosh party yesterday at around 4:30 p.m. PT," an eyewitness at the festival told ET. "They stood together arm-in-arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist, Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together. Dayna Kathan was also with Ariana and was in support of her getting her tattoo. Dayna was standing by Ariana's side."

As for how they know each other, a source said that the pair "met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico," adding, "He’s a sweet guy."

Sandoval, who was also at Coachella this weekend, and Madix first began dating in 2013, and ET confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules co-stars had called it quits on March 3, around the same time that news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with Leviss.

Sandoval claimed last week, however, that he and Madix actually ended things on Valentine's Day, before she learned of the infidelity (but not before it began). The confusion, he said, was because Madix was "fully in denial" about their breakup.

The restauranteur seems to be over all the drama, telling the TMZ cameras Tuesday that he wishes everyone would move on from Scandoval.

