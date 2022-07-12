Zendaya scored not one, but three nods for her work on Euphoria season 2, when JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero announced the full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday.

The actress, who previously won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her turn as Rue, was recognized again in the category, making her the youngest two-time lead acting nominee.

She also was nominated twice in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category. One is for the song, “Elliot's Song,” along with composer Labrinth and songwriter Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and the other is for “I’m Tired,” with Labrinth and creator Sam Levinson. (Labrinth previously won the same category for the song, “All for Us,” which was heavily featured in season 1.)

Euphoria, which has been renewed for a third season on HBO, earned a total of 16 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and additional acting noms for Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

