The energy for Coachella has shifted this year. Instead of celebrities showing up in over-the-top two-piece sets and fringe-covered everything, most of our favorite stars opted for a more understated look this season.

A frequent advocate for comfortable basics, Hailey Bieber opted for a simple tank top and pair of jeans for her Coachella 2023 outfit — but elevated her look with a pair of gold statement hoops.

Alongside her J and B charm huggies — a sweet nod to her husband Justin — Hailey adorned her ears with a pair of chunky gold hoops from Mejuri. The brand is adored by the likes of Maude Apatow, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez, so it's no surprise that Bieber is also a fan of Mejuri's affordable yet high-quality jewelry collection. For Coachella, Bieber rocked the Charlotte hoops, but she has also worn the iconic Croissant earrings from the same brand.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for their high-quality jewelry and prices that aren't marked up. Our top pick is these chic croissant hoops. $78 Shop Now

For even more ear-spiration, we've rounded up our favorite chunky hoops for taking even the simplest outfits to the next level. Whether you want to jazz up your go-to sweatsuit with a pair of affordable gold-plated earrings or add a timeless piece of jewelry to your collection in heirloom-quality solid gold, here are the best chunky hoops to shop now.

Madewell Puffed Small Hoop Earrings Madewell Madewell Puffed Small Hoop Earrings "These earrings are easy to throw on to complete an outfit," praised one five-star reviewer. "As others have mentioned, they are lightweight and small.

They are good quality and they remind me of cute little croissants!" $24 Shop Now

