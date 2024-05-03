From best-selling pendants to dainty diamond pieces, give your mother a gift she'll love this Mother's Day.
Mother's Day is right around the corner. And perhaps the sweetest way to show your mother or the mother-figure in your life some love on this special holiday, is with a beautiful piece of statement jewelry from Kendra Scott. Right now, the jewelry brand is offering 20% off rings, necklaces, and earrings, for the perfect gift for Mom.
Shop Kendra Scott Mother's Day Gifts
Kendra Scott is one of the premier jewelry brands among celebs and fashionistas alike — and for good reason. From designer earrings and delicate pendant necklaces to beaded bracelets, gemstone rings and a number of other customizable accessories, the luxury jewelry label has garnered a reputation for its stylish and thoughtfully designed pieces — with a famous fan-base that includes stars like Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff, among others.
To help you in your search for the prettiest Kendra Scott piece to gift this Mother's Day, the ET team has hand-picked a few of our favorite finds from the jewelry label — with standout items like the Mama Script Pendant Necklace and Bracelet, Elaina Gold Adjustable Bracelet and even a regal, Dira Stone Gold Double Band ring. But hurry, place your order by Noon PT on Monday, May 5 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.
Ahead, shop our picks for the cutest jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott to gift this Mother's Day.
Mama Script Bracelet
A sentimental gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down — and easily adjusted thanks to the lobster clasp.
Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring
Wow mom with this gorgeous Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring with a mix of custom-cut stones and gems.
Framed Gold Tessa Stud Earrings in Luster Light Blue Kyocera
For the mom who is looking for an everyday pair of earrings, but want to make a statement.
Courtney Paperclip Bracelet in Gold
If your mom loves dainty jewelry that can elevate any look, this bracelet is the perfect gift.
Elisa Pendant Necklace
The Elisa Pendant is a best-seller for a reason and there's so many colors to choose from.
Livy Gold Huggie Earrings
These Kendra Scott Livy Gold Huggie Earrings are perfect for the favorite lady this Mother's Day.
Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings
These ivory Mother-of-Pearl Link Earrings are as trendy as they are delicate.
Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet
Your mother will absolutely adore this fucshia cuff bracelet — perfect for spring and beyond.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
