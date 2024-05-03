Shop
Sales & Deals

The Sweetest Kendra Scott Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts — Save 20% on Best-Selling Rings, Necklaces & More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kendra scott
Kendra Scott
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:16 PM PDT, May 3, 2024

From best-selling pendants to dainty diamond pieces, give your mother a gift she'll love this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is right around the corner. And perhaps the sweetest way to show your mother or the mother-figure in your life some love on this special holiday, is with a beautiful piece of statement jewelry from Kendra Scott. Right now, the jewelry brand is offering 20% off rings, necklaces, and earrings, for the perfect gift for Mom.

Shop Kendra Scott Mother's Day Gifts

Kendra Scott is one of the premier jewelry brands among celebs and fashionistas alike — and for good reason. From designer earrings and delicate pendant necklaces to beaded bracelets, gemstone rings and a number of other customizable accessories, the luxury jewelry label has garnered a reputation for its stylish and thoughtfully designed pieces — with a famous fan-base that includes stars like Blake Lively, Eva LongoriaBrooklyn DeckerSofia Vergara and Hilary Duff, among others.

To help you in your search for the prettiest Kendra Scott piece to gift this Mother's Day, the ET team has hand-picked a few of our favorite finds from the jewelry label — with standout items like the Mama Script Pendant Necklace and Bracelet, Elaina Gold Adjustable Bracelet and even a regal, Dira Stone Gold Double Band ring. But hurry, place your order by Noon PT on Monday, May 5 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.

Ahead, shop our picks for the cutest jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott to gift this Mother's Day. 

Mama Script Bracelet

Mama Script Bracelet
Kendra Scott

Mama Script Bracelet

A sentimental gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down — and easily adjusted thanks to the lobster clasp.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring

Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring
Kendra Scott

Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring

Wow mom with this gorgeous Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring with a mix of custom-cut stones and gems.

$70 $56

Shop Now

Framed Gold Tessa Stud Earrings in Luster Light Blue Kyocera

Framed Gold Tessa Stud Earrings in Luster Light Blue Kyocera
Kendra Scott

Framed Gold Tessa Stud Earrings in Luster Light Blue Kyocera

For the mom who is looking for an everyday pair of earrings, but want to make a statement. 

$80 $64

Shop Now

Courtney Paperclip Bracelet in Gold

Courtney Paperclip Bracelet in Gold
Kendra Scott

Courtney Paperclip Bracelet in Gold

If your mom loves dainty jewelry that can elevate any look, this bracelet is the perfect gift.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Elisa Pendant Necklace

Elisa Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott

Elisa Pendant Necklace

The Elisa Pendant is a best-seller for a reason and there's so many colors to choose from.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Livy Gold Huggie Earrings

Livy Gold Huggie Earrings
Kendra Scott

Livy Gold Huggie Earrings

These Kendra Scott Livy Gold Huggie Earrings are perfect for the favorite lady this Mother's Day.

$70 $56

Shop Now

Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings

Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings
Kendra Scott

Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings

These ivory Mother-of-Pearl Link Earrings are as trendy as they are delicate.

$90 $72

Shop Now

Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet

Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet
Kendra Scott

Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet

Your mother will absolutely adore this fucshia cuff bracelet — perfect for spring and beyond.

$70 $55

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

Gifts

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

These 18 Mother's Day Gift Ideas Are Oprah-Approved

Best Lists

These 18 Mother's Day Gift Ideas Are Oprah-Approved

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom in Your Life

Save 30% On Kate Spade's Handbags, Jewelry and More for Mother's Day

Sales & Deals

Save 30% On Kate Spade's Handbags, Jewelry and More for Mother's Day

14 Dazzling Mother's Day Gifts Ideas from Brilliant Earth: Shop Sustainable Jewelry for Every Budget

14 Dazzling Mother's Day Gifts Ideas from Brilliant Earth: Shop Sustainable Jewelry for Every Budget

Save Up to 50% on Blue Nile Jewelry for Mom this Mother's Day, From Diamond Earrings to Necklaces

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Blue Nile Jewelry for Mom this Mother's Day, From Diamond Earrings to Necklaces

Save 20% on BaubleBar's Celeb-Loved Jewelry and Gifts for Mother's Day

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on BaubleBar's Celeb-Loved Jewelry and Gifts for Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Love

Shop

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Love

Tags:

Latest News