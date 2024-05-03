Mother's Day is right around the corner. And perhaps the sweetest way to show your mother or the mother-figure in your life some love on this special holiday, is with a beautiful piece of statement jewelry from Kendra Scott. Right now, the jewelry brand is offering 20% off rings, necklaces, and earrings, for the perfect gift for Mom.

Shop Kendra Scott Mother's Day Gifts

Kendra Scott is one of the premier jewelry brands among celebs and fashionistas alike — and for good reason. From designer earrings and delicate pendant necklaces to beaded bracelets, gemstone rings and a number of other customizable accessories, the luxury jewelry label has garnered a reputation for its stylish and thoughtfully designed pieces — with a famous fan-base that includes stars like Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff, among others.

To help you in your search for the prettiest Kendra Scott piece to gift this Mother's Day, the ET team has hand-picked a few of our favorite finds from the jewelry label — with standout items like the Mama Script Pendant Necklace and Bracelet, Elaina Gold Adjustable Bracelet and even a regal, Dira Stone Gold Double Band ring. But hurry, place your order by Noon PT on Monday, May 5 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.

Ahead, shop our picks for the cutest jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott to gift this Mother's Day.

Mama Script Bracelet Kendra Scott Mama Script Bracelet A sentimental gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down — and easily adjusted thanks to the lobster clasp. $65 $52 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

