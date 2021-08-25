If there's one thing we know to be absolutely true about Sofia Vergara, it's that whether she's onscreen or off, her fashion sense is incomparable.

While Modern Family was still airing new episodes, viewers could always anticipate that her beloved character, Gloria Pritchett, would bring big laughs and even bolder outfits -- with form-fitting silhouettes and animal print styles galore. And in real life, Vergara's fashion sense is just as iconic. Whether she's strutting across a red carpet at a major awards show or carrying out her judging duties on America's Got Talent, the actress has a knack for sporting classically elegant styles that combine solid colors, mermaid silhouettes, and of course, the occasional sparkle accent.

Now, fans and fashion aficionados alike can take a page out of Vergara's impressive style catalog via her exclusive (and refreshingly affordable) Sofia Jeans collection. Vergara officially launched the clothing partnership with Walmart back in 2019, and has continued to elevate the looks with each new drop -- all while regularly rocking the styles on her Instagram, as well.

In alignment with Vergara's own style, the collection boasts an extensive selection of jeans, floral dresses, breathable blouses and even trendy sweaters for fall. The best part? While all of the clothing pieces are unbelievably chic, they're also feasible for practically any budget.

“I’ve always believed that ‘looking like a million bucks' isn’t about how much the clothes actually cost, and I really love that this collection does just that. My goal in creating Sofia Jeans was to make every woman feel glamorous and sexy, day or night, and for an affordable price," Vergara told ET Style exclusively. "I am so proud of the quality and designs we’ve been creating and am excited for shoppers to fall in love with this collection as much as I have.”

Vergara shared some of her favorite pieces from the Sofia Jeans collection with ET Style exclusively -- including a few new essential styles for the fall season. Shop Vergara's favorite fall looks from the Sofia Jeans collection below. Plus, peruse through ET Style's top picks from other celebrity fashion collections, including Naomi Osaka and Madison Beer.

