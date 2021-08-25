Shopping

Sofia Vergara Shares Her Favorite Pieces From Her Walmart Fashion Collection (Exclusive)

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sofia Vergara Walmart Collection
Walmart

If there's one thing we know to be absolutely true about Sofia Vergara, it's that whether she's onscreen or off, her fashion sense is incomparable.

While Modern Family was still airing new episodes, viewers could always anticipate that her beloved character, Gloria Pritchett, would bring big laughs and even bolder outfits -- with form-fitting silhouettes and animal print styles galore. And in real life, Vergara's fashion sense is just as iconic. Whether she's strutting across a red carpet at a major awards show or carrying out her judging duties on America's Got Talent, the actress has a knack for sporting classically elegant styles that combine solid colors, mermaid silhouettes, and of course, the occasional sparkle accent.

Now, fans and fashion aficionados alike can take a page out of Vergara's impressive style catalog via her exclusive (and refreshingly affordable) Sofia Jeans collection. Vergara officially launched the clothing partnership with Walmart back in 2019, and has continued to elevate the looks with each new drop -- all while regularly rocking the styles on her Instagram, as well.

In alignment with Vergara's own style, the collection boasts an extensive selection of jeans, floral dresses, breathable blouses and even trendy sweaters for fall. The best part? While all of the clothing pieces are unbelievably chic, they're also feasible for practically any budget. 

“I’ve always believed that ‘looking like a million bucks' isn’t about how much the clothes actually cost, and I really love that this collection does just that. My goal in creating Sofia Jeans was to make every woman feel glamorous and sexy, day or night, and for an affordable price," Vergara told ET Style exclusively. "I am so proud of the quality and designs we’ve been creating and am excited for shoppers to fall in love with this collection as much as I have.”

Vergara shared some of her favorite pieces from the Sofia Jeans collection with ET Style exclusively -- including a few new essential styles for the fall season. Shop Vergara's favorite fall looks from the Sofia Jeans collection below. Plus, peruse through ET Style's top picks from other celebrity fashion collections, including Naomi Osaka and Madison Beer

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Maxi Dress with Empire Waist
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Maxi Dress with Empire Waist
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Maxi Dress with Empire Waist
This Sofia Vergara-loved dress is drenched in a chic, boho print and features a ruffle tiered hem.
$36 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Waterfall Cardigan
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Waterfall Cardigan
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Waterfall Cardigan
Cozy up in this camel-colored, knit cardigan -- a personal favorite of Sofia's.
$34 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Square Neck Thong Back Bodysuit
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Square Neck Thong Back Bodysuit
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Square Neck Thong Back Bodysuit
Step into fall with this rich, forest green bodysuit from the Sofia Jeans collection.
$6 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Leslie High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Leslie High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Leslie High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans
These light wash jeans are a favorite of Sofia's -- and with the chic frayed tulip hem, who can blame her?
$27 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Rosa High Rise Curvy Ankle Fringe Hem Jeans
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Rosa High Rise Curvy Ankle Fringe Hem Jeans
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Rosa High Rise Curvy Ankle Fringe Hem Jeans
Shoppers can't resist the boho, fringe hem on these classic white jeans.
$20 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Jumpsuit
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Jumpsuit
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Jumpsuit
This effortless jumpsuit is basically the WFH uniform of our dreams.
$29 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Print Top with 3/4 Puff Sleeves
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Print Top with 3/4 Puff Sleeves
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Print Top with 3/4 Puff Sleeves
This floral button-up top boasts a smocked waist and puff sleeves -- making it a perfect transitional blouse for fall and beyond.
$26 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Sweater
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Sweater
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Sweater
Shoppers love the bold cobalt coloring of this relaxed, pullover top.
$27 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Marisol Bootcut Jeans
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Marisol Bootcut Jeans
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Marisol Bootcut Jeans
Shoppers adore the versatility of these lure wash jeans that are accented with a rigid waist and five pocket styling.
$29 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size One-Shoulder Sweater
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size One-Shoulder Sweater
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size One-Shoulder Sweater
The lightweight nature of this sweater provides a flattering, breathable feel.
$33 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Plus Size Long Sleeve One Shoulder Animal Print Top
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Plus Size Long Sleeve One Shoulder Animal Print Top
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Plus Size Long Sleeve One Shoulder Animal Print Top
This one shoulder blouse boasts such an easy breezy feel to it -- plus, the animal print style makes it all the more chic.
$8 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Faux Leather Jeans
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Faux Leather Jeans
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Faux Leather Jeans
The slim fit and high rise nature of these jeans add an unparalleled essence of nostalgia.
$30 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Pointelle Sleeve Sweater
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Pointelle Sleeve Sweater
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Pointelle Sleeve Sweater
This cream crewneck sweater is a must-have top for fall -- complete with a ruffle shoulder detail and subtle balloon sleeves that are Sofia-approved.
$29 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Faux Leather Jeans
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Faux Leather Jeans
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Plus Size Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Faux Leather Jeans
Everyone deserves to have a pair of classically black, faux leather jeans -- and these ones from the Sofia Jeans collection are a must-have.
$37 AT WALMART
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Pullover Sweater
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Pullover Sweater
Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Pullover Sweater
Spice up your fall with this gorgeous, orange-hued pullover from the Sofia Jeans collection.
$29 AT WALMART

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Our Readers Are Shopping For on Amazon

Bodysuits Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Love

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to You

This $89 Kate Spade Satchel is the Most Stylish Work Accessory

Coach Outlet Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Select Styles

Reformation Sale: Up to 50% Off Dress Styles, Jeans and More

Taylor Swift Just Joined TikTok -- Shop Her Reformation Dress

 