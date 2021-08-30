Taylor Swift Joined TikTok -- And the Internet Is Obsessed With Her Dress
Taylor Swift's TikTok debut was truly one for the ages. And given her history of breaking the Internet with unannounced album drops and performances, it's far from surprising at this point.
The 31-year-old singer has long demonstrated an affinity for making random resurgences on social media and hyping up her fanbase, in the process. So naturally, Swift's latest TikTok antics sent both fans and social media users alike into a frenzy.
As the Grammy Award-winning artist prepares to release Red (Taylor's Version), she shared her first-ever video on the popular app which paid homage to all of her different eras. Taylor Swift's TikTok -- which was set to the tune of "Screwface Capital" by Dave -- featured the songstress in themed outfits which matched the aesthetic of past albums like Red, Folklore and Evermore, among others.
@taylorswift
Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
The video understandably excited viewers, but it was her stylish outfits that garnered the most attention online. While Swift's golden, floral-centric dress from Reformation -- which she wore while channeling her Fearless era -- sold out overnight, the singer also sported a classic, golden locket and proved that an elegant piece of jewelry never really goes out of style.
Shop similar dresses that mirror the famous Taylor Swift TikTok frock below. Plus, peruse through elegant locket alternatives from Amazon that totally resemble Taylor Swift's TikTok jewelry. Need more celeb-approved fashion inspiration? Check out bodysuits that celebrities like Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian all love.
DRESSES
LOCKET NECKLACES
