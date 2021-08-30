Shopping

Taylor Swift Joined TikTok -- And the Internet Is Obsessed With Her Dress

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
18:15

Taylor Swift Joins TikTok With a Big Announcement

02:45

Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram With a Heartfelt First Post

02:30

Ryan Reynolds on Taylor Swift Using His Daughters’ Names in Her …

25:24

Selena Gomez Explained ‘WAP’ to Her Co-Stars, Simone Biles Talks…

02:40

Watch Zac Efron Dance in His First TikTok Video With Jessica Alb…

02:40

Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian for His First Flight in …

24:51

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift’s Heartfelt Exchange, Rihanna is O…

02:01

tWitch and Allison Holker Surprise a Deserving School With a Don…

01:23

Jennifer Coolidge Reunites With a Legend in 'Swan Song' (Exclusi…

03:00

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Shares a Sweet Moment With Mom's Preg…

01:58

‘Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Says Season 6 Will Return With a ‘Vengea…

08:03

Mariah Carey’s ‘Emotions’ Turns 30! Take a Look Back With Rare E…

03:42

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Is All Grown Up With a New Look

01:49

'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Gets Into a Physical Fight With Elizabet…

24:06

Travis Barker Takes First Flight Since Deadly Crash, J.Lo Delete…

03:09

John Travolta Had a Difficult Talk With Son Ben About Death Foll…

03:03

How Lil Nas X’s Apparent Beef With Tony Hawk Made 'Nah He Tweaki…

01:47

‘Coda’ Star Marlee Matlin on Wanting to Make a Difference ‘For t…

14:24

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…

Taylor Swift's TikTok debut was truly one for the ages. And given her history of breaking the Internet with unannounced album drops and performances, it's far from surprising at this point. 

The 31-year-old singer has long demonstrated an affinity for making random resurgences on social media and hyping up her fanbase, in the process. So naturally, Swift's latest TikTok antics sent both fans and social media users alike into a frenzy.

As the Grammy Award-winning artist prepares to release Red (Taylor's Version), she shared her first-ever video on the popular app which paid homage to all of her different eras. Taylor Swift's TikTok -- which was set to the tune of "Screwface Capital" by Dave -- featured the songstress in themed outfits which matched the aesthetic of past albums like Red, Folklore and Evermore, among others.

@taylorswift

Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok

♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

The video understandably excited viewers, but it was her stylish outfits that garnered the most attention online. While Swift's golden, floral-centric dress from Reformation -- which she wore while channeling her Fearless era -- sold out overnight, the singer also sported a classic, golden locket and proved that an elegant piece of jewelry never really goes out of style.

Shop similar dresses that mirror the famous Taylor Swift TikTok frock below. Plus, peruse through elegant locket alternatives from Amazon that totally resemble Taylor Swift's TikTok jewelry. Need more celeb-approved fashion inspiration? Check out bodysuits that celebrities like Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian all love.

DRESSES

Reformation Joyce Linen Dress
Reformation Joyce Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Joyce Linen Dress
This silhouette-flattering number has a smocked back and adjustable tie straps.
$218 AT REFORMATION
Mango Frill Cotton Dress
Mango Frill Cotton Dress
Mango
Mango Frill Cotton Dress
Chic and unbelievably comfortable.
$80 AT MANGO
LOFT Strappy Tiered Midi Dress
LOFT Strappy Tiered Midi Dress
LOFT
LOFT Strappy Tiered Midi Dress
This strappy, golden frock from LOFT is as easy breezy as it gets.
$90 AT LOFT (REGULARLY $100)
H&M Linen Blend Dress
H&M Linen Blend Dress
H&M
H&M Linen Blend Dress
Keep it clean and minimalistic with this linen blend dress.
$25 AT H&M
Free People 100 Degree Mini Dress
Free People 100 Degree Mini Dress
Free People
Free People 100 Degree Mini Dress
The endless summer vibe is basically embodied in this dress.
$78 AT FREE PEOPLE
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Sleep Dress
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Sleep Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Sleep Dress
Keep things sweet in this delicate, tender yellow number.
$41 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $70)
Gap Gauze Cami Midi Dress
Gap Gauze Cami Midi Dress
Gap
Gap Gauze Cami Midi Dress
This free flowing dress is now discounted.
$70 AT GAP (REGULARLY $90)

LOCKET NECKLACES

Mignonette 14k Gold Heart Locket Necklace
Mignonette 14k Gold Heart Locket Necklace
Nordstrom
Mignonette 14k Gold Heart Locket Necklace
This vintage-inspired locket is accented with tiny hearts, etched all throughout the jewelry piece.
$185 AT NORDSTROM
Stellar Locket Necklace
Stellar Locket Necklace
Gorjana
Stellar Locket Necklace
This golden locket features a centered cubic zirconia and can hold two photos within.
$70 AT GORJANA
Valentines 24K Gold Heart Locket Pendant Necklace
Valentines 24K Gold Heart Locket Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Valentines 24K Gold Heart Locket Pendant Necklace
This budget-friendly accessory totally mirrors Taylor Swift's TikTok locket -- and it's only $5 on Amazon.
$5 AT AMAZON
Bali Antique Locket Necklace
Bali Antique Locket Necklace
Gorjana
Bali Antique Locket Necklace
The brushed texture on this chic locket gives it an unparalleled vintage feel.
$65 AT GORJANA
Lulu Frost What A Gem Locket Charm Necklace
Lulu Frost What A Gem Locket Charm Necklace
Neiman Marcus
Lulu Frost What A Gem Locket Charm Necklace
Keep it simple with this classic pendant from Neiman Marcus.
$124 AT NEIMAN MARCUS (REGULARLY $395)

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Joins TikTok -- See Her First Video!

Reformation Sale: Up to 50% Off Dress Styles, Jeans and More

Bodysuits Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Love

Kate Hudson's Halloween Earrings From BaubleBar Are Back in Stock

Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklace Is Subtle and Sweet -- Get the Look

Kate Spade Sale Is On Sale -- Take an Extra 30% Off Bags and More

 