Welcome to TikTok, Taylor Swift!
The 31-year-old singer created an account and posted her first-ever video to the app on Monday, while also excitedly announcing that the Red (Taylor’s Version) vinyl album will be available on Nov. 19. And, as a thank you to her new social media community, TikTok users can buy the presale for the vinyl now here.
"Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site," Swift captioned the video, set to "Screwface Capital" by UK rapper Dave, who name-drops her in the lyrics. "And oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok."
@taylorswift
Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 ##SwiftTok♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
Earlier this month, Swift confirmed that she's collaborating with a few artists on her re-recordings. Most of her fans had already figured that out, however, based on clues she had been dropping on social media.
"I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there’s no right answer BUT…you played it good and right. Congrats pals, you guessed the correct titles and feature artists on Red (my version)," Swift wrote. "The vault tracks will feature @chrisstapleton, @phoebebridgers, @markfoster and the first song @teddysphotos [Ed Sheeran] and I ever wrote together the first time we met in 2012❗️I can’t express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life."
"I can’t wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together," she continued. "We’ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor’s Version) includes so many songs you haven’t heard yet. Til then, I’ll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red."
Hear more in the video below.
