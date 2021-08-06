Taylor Swift Confirms 'Red' Collaborations After Dropping Hints in Vault Door Video
Taylor Swift dropped a lot of info on her fans this week.
On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer released a vault door visual video in lead-up to the release of her Red (Taylor's Version) album on Nov. 19. "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest," she posted with the video snippet, quoting a lyric from her song, "All Too Well."
Swift fans were hard at work deciphering the clues in the video that was filled with word jumbles. Some Swifties quickly figured out that it was a 13×13 word search, and the clues included Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, "All Too Well," and "Ten."
On Friday, Swift confirmed what her fans had already figured out: she's collaborating on her re-recordings. "I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there’s no right answer BUT…you played it good and right. Congrats pals, you guessed the correct titles and feature artists on Red (my version)," she shared on social media. "The vault tracks will feature @chrisstapleton, @phoebebridgers, @markfoster and the first song @teddysphotos [Ed Sheeran] and I ever wrote together the first time we met in 2012❗️I can’t express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life."
Swift's message continued, "I can’t wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together. We’ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor’s Version) includes so many songs you haven’t heard yet. Til then, I’ll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red."
In June, Swift shared that she would next be revisiting her hit 2012 album after releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April. The new album will include all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on Red, including a track that is 10-minutes long -- which many fans are speculating is the extended version of "All Too Well."
In her Instagram post, the multi-GRAMMY winner explained that she felt healed enough to return to Red after feeling like a "heartbroken person."
"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators," she shared. "And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."
In July 2019, Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift's early records, which were recorded with Big Machine. Swift, who was disappointed with the sale, then penned a passionate open letter condemning Braun and Big Machine and kicking off a highly public feud.
However, even though she couldn't own her original masters, her contract allowed her to re-record her music at some point in the future. She then announced her plans to re-record her first five albums.
