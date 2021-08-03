Simone Biles has a fan in Taylor Swift. Swift narrated a video of the 24-year-old gymnast for NBC’s coverage of Biles' bronze medal-winning balance beam routine, in which she praised the athlete for her strength and courage throughout the Tokyo Olympics, and it got Biles' attention, bringing the Olympian to tears.

"I’m crying Pleading faceWhite heart how special. I love you @taylorswift13," Biles tweeted in response to the promo.

And the love was more than mutual with Swift writing, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, also celebrated his girlfriend's Olympic run. Owens took to his Instagram Story early Tuesday to congratulate Biles on her bronze medal win and show of Biles' impressive Olympic stats.

"Words can't express how proud I am of you right now!!" Owens wrote over a photo of the decorated Olympian.

Tuesday's balance beam final marked Biles' last opportunity to compete at this year's games after she withdrew from four events due to mental health struggles that affected her ability to safely perform her routines.

Biles spoke with Today's Hoda Kotb after her final event, saying she was "very shocked" to have received the bronze medal.

"I feel like it's still kind of a whirlwind. I don't get to embrace it yet, but I'm just proud I could go out there and compete one more time before the Olympics was over and do a new beam dismount I haven't done since I was probably 12," she shared.

Biles now has a total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, including four gold medals.

"[This bronze] means more than all of the golds because I have pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here," Biles said. "It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself and all of these girls, as well."

