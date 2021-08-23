Shopping

Bodysuits Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Love -- Shop Styles for Working Out, Lounging and More

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lizzo, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian bodysuits
Kevin Mazur, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Fashion trends may come and go, but a good bodysuit lasts forever. And celebrities like Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and even the SKIMS queen herself, Kim Kardashian West, are all proving that the style is not only here to stay, it's also more than worth the investment.

With so much versatility and comfort packed into a single clothing item, it's easy to understand why the look has evolved into being a wardrobe staple for so many celebrities. So, with this in mind, ET Style has scoured the internet in search of the very best bodysuits for lounging around the house, working out and even dressing up for a night out -- many of which were inspired (and even sported) by Hollywood's biggest stars.

Some of our favorite picks include the SKIMS Outdoor Basics Mid Thigh Bodysuit and a minimalistic bikeshort romper from Free People.

Shop celeb-loved bodysuits from Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West below. Looking for more style inspiration from your favorite stars?  Check out the coolest fashion trends that Olivia Rodrigo wears, plus get a sneak peek of Kylie Jenner's upcoming swim collection.

We already want to buy pretty much everything that Lizzo wears -- but this bodysuit from Outdoor Voices isn't just a want, it's a need. The singer was spotted wearing this stylish look while on a hike through Runyon Canyon. Browse through similar outfits below to start "feeling good as hell."

GET THE LOOK:

Zoom 8" Bodysuit
Zoom 8" Bodysuit
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 8" Bodysuit
Keep it cool and comfortable in this tea tree-colored combo.
$78 AT OUTDOOR VOICES
PowerSoft Performance Bodysuit for Women
PowerSoft Performance Bodysuit for Women
Old Navy
PowerSoft Performance Bodysuit for Women
Shoppers love the outfit versatility afforded by this Old Navy bodysuit.
$25 AT OLD NAVY (REGULARLY $50)
Good Karma Onesie
Good Karma Onesie
Free People
Good Karma Onesie
Effortlessly chic and cozy.
$88 AT FREE PEOPLE

Nobody rocks a body-hugging outfit quite like Kylie Jenner. But with the right bodysuit, anyone can mirror the young entrepreneur's sexy -- yet surprisingly comfortable -- style. 

Kylie Jenner bodysuit
Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

Outdoor Basics Mid Thigh Bodysuit
Outdoor Basics Mid Thigh Bodysuit
SKIMS
Outdoor Basics Mid Thigh Bodysuit
This Kim Kardashian brand offers can't-miss comfort in all of its styles.
$78 AT SKIMS
Zoom 8" Bodysuit
Zoom 8" Bodysuit
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 8" Bodysuit
This bodysuit is made of SuperForm material and features two phone pockets.
$78 AT OUTDOOR VOICES
Everyday Bikeshort Romper
Everyday Bikeshort Romper
Free People
Everyday Bikeshort Romper
Shoppers can browse over 10 different colors in this sleek, bodysuit style.
$40 AT FREE PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian West's affinity with fashionable, yet super comfortable clothes literally manifested into a full-fledged business with SKIMS. Now fans can ensure all of their curves feel both accentuated and supported through the business mogul's favorite body-hugging styles.

Kim Kardashian bodysuit
Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

Spacedye Play The Angles Jumpsuit
Spacedye Play The Angles Jumpsuit
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Play The Angles Jumpsuit
This compressive bodysuit is the perfect, relaxed fit for fall and beyond.
$135 AT BEYOND YOGA
X FP Movement Ashford Side To Side Performance Jumpsuit
X FP Movement Ashford Side To Side Performance Jumpsuit
Revolve
X FP Movement Ashford Side To Side Performance Jumpsuit
This black bodysuit can easily be dressed up or dressed down.
$98 AT REVOLVE
Cool Running Onesie
Cool Running Onesie
Free People
Cool Running Onesie
Getting fit never looked so good.
$128 AT FREE PEOPLE
Seamless Sculpt Low Back Bodysuit
Seamless Sculpt Low Back Bodysuit
SKIMS
Seamless Sculpt Low Back Bodysuit
You can't get a more full-proof recommendation than a Kardashian-made bodysuit.
$78 AT SKIMS

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: UGGs, Leggings, Skincare and More

Kylie Jenner Teases the Launch of Kylie Swim -- Get a Sneak Peek!

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

Kylie Jenner's Swimsuits Are Surprisingly Affordable

Everything Our Readers Are Shopping For on Amazon

 