Fashion trends may come and go, but a good bodysuit lasts forever. And celebrities like Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and even the SKIMS queen herself, Kim Kardashian West, are all proving that the style is not only here to stay, it's also more than worth the investment.

With so much versatility and comfort packed into a single clothing item, it's easy to understand why the look has evolved into being a wardrobe staple for so many celebrities. So, with this in mind, ET Style has scoured the internet in search of the very best bodysuits for lounging around the house, working out and even dressing up for a night out -- many of which were inspired (and even sported) by Hollywood's biggest stars.

Some of our favorite picks include the SKIMS Outdoor Basics Mid Thigh Bodysuit and a minimalistic bikeshort romper from Free People.

Shop celeb-loved bodysuits from Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West below. Looking for more style inspiration from your favorite stars? Check out the coolest fashion trends that Olivia Rodrigo wears, plus get a sneak peek of Kylie Jenner's upcoming swim collection.

We already want to buy pretty much everything that Lizzo wears -- but this bodysuit from Outdoor Voices isn't just a want, it's a need. The singer was spotted wearing this stylish look while on a hike through Runyon Canyon. Browse through similar outfits below to start "feeling good as hell."

GET THE LOOK:

Nobody rocks a body-hugging outfit quite like Kylie Jenner. But with the right bodysuit, anyone can mirror the young entrepreneur's sexy -- yet surprisingly comfortable -- style.

Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

Kim Kardashian West's affinity with fashionable, yet super comfortable clothes literally manifested into a full-fledged business with SKIMS. Now fans can ensure all of their curves feel both accentuated and supported through the business mogul's favorite body-hugging styles.

Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: UGGs, Leggings, Skincare and More

Kylie Jenner Teases the Launch of Kylie Swim -- Get a Sneak Peek!

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

Kylie Jenner's Swimsuits Are Surprisingly Affordable

Everything Our Readers Are Shopping For on Amazon