Olivia Rodrigo has quickly become a breakout star in pop music (her debut single, "Drivers License," has over one billion streams on Spotify) and also a Gen Z style icon. The 18-year-old singer has been serving an endless amount of style inspo with her feminine yet edgy looks inspired by the fashion trends of the past from the early 2000s, '90s and '70s.

If you're looking to ditch your quarantine sweatpants for fun, fashionable clothes and accessories, just head to the star's Instagram for a bevy of outfit ideas that incorporates a lot of pieces Rodrigo repeatedly wears -- from chunky platform shoes and check prints to graphic tees.

Ahead, ET Style has rounded up the coolest looks Rodrigo has worn, along with a combination of similar items and exact styles to shop so you can channel the "Deja Vu" singer's style.

Plaid Skirt Set

For her visit to the White House, Rodrigo rocked a vintage pink plaid Chanel skirt suit. The nostalgic, '90s-inspired preppy look is so trendy right now, especially when paired with chunky platform shoes -- a wardrobe staple that's in heavy rotation for the singer -- crew socks and a mini top handle bag.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Graphic Tee & Edgy Pants

A go-to outfit formula for Rodrigo is combining a cool graphic T-shirt with a pair of equally cool pants. Here, the star is donning a bright, funky Marc Jacobs shrunken tee, Christian Cowan zip trousers and flatform sandals.

GET THE LOOK:

Y2K Slip Dress

Rodrigo served early 2000s prom looks for the premiere of her concert film, Sour Prom, like this vintage Betsey Johnson printed slip dress, kitschy pearl jewelry and sparkly sandals.

GET THE LOOK:

Punk-Inspired Dress & Boots

The "Good 4 U" singer's style takes inspiration from punk rock as seen in this red check print mini dress by DSquared2 and show-stopping buckled platform boots by Marc Jacobs with extra, extra height.

GET THE LOOK:

'70s Style

In addition to the aughts, the '70s is a decade that influences a lot of Gen Z's style right now, including Rodrigo. We'd love to recreate this ensemble perfectly and appropriately styled for London -- a shiny leather coat, Heaven by Marc Jacobs graphic tee, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier flared jeans, platform lace-up sneakers and a pair of transparent orange lens sunnies.

GET THE LOOK:

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Shop the Best Going Out Tops for When You're Ready to Go Out

Coconut Girl Aesthetic: What It Is and How to Get the Look

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans

Black-Owned Vintage Stores to Shop Now and Always

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

Everything Our Readers Are Shopping For on Amazon