Olivia Rodrigo has quickly become a breakout star in pop music (her debut single, "Drivers License," has over one billion streams on Spotify) and also a Gen Z style icon. The 18-year-old singer has been serving an endless amount of style inspo with her feminine yet edgy looks inspired by the fashion trends of the past from the early 2000s, '90s and '70s.

If you're looking to ditch your quarantine sweatpants for fun, fashionable clothes and accessories, just head to the star's Instagram for a bevy of outfit ideas that incorporates a lot of pieces Rodrigo repeatedly wears -- from chunky platform shoes and check prints to graphic tees. 

Ahead, ET Style has rounded up the coolest looks Rodrigo has worn, along with a combination of similar items and exact styles to shop so you can channel the "Deja Vu" singer's style. 

Plaid Skirt Set

For her visit to the White House, Rodrigo rocked a vintage pink plaid Chanel skirt suit. The nostalgic, '90s-inspired preppy look is so trendy right now, especially when paired with chunky platform shoes -- a wardrobe staple that's in heavy rotation for the singer -- crew socks and a mini top handle bag. 

Olivia Rodrigo
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Love Triangle Sleeveless Blazer and Mini Tennis Skirt Set in Pink Plaid
Love Triangle Sleeveless Blazer and Mini Tennis Skirt Set in Pink Plaid
ASOS
Love Triangle Sleeveless Blazer and Mini Tennis Skirt Set in Pink Plaid
$117 AT ASOS
Jeffrey Campbell Ecolier Platform Pump
Jeffrey Campbell Ecolier Platform Pump
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Ecolier Platform Pump
$165 AT NORDSTROM
HUE Solid Femme Top Sock
HUE Solid Femme Top Sock
HUE
HUE Solid Femme Top Sock
$8 AT HUE
Scarleton Mini Top Handle Satchel
Scarleton Mini Top Handle Satchel
Amazon
Scarleton Mini Top Handle Satchel
$38 AT AMAZON

Graphic Tee & Edgy Pants 

A go-to outfit formula for Rodrigo is combining a cool graphic T-shirt with a pair of equally cool pants. Here, the star is donning a bright, funky Marc Jacobs shrunken tee, Christian Cowan zip trousers and flatform sandals.

GET THE LOOK:

Princess Polly Happy Butterly Tee Green
Princess Polly Happy Butterly Tee Green
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Happy Butterly Tee Green
$32 AT PRINCESS POLLY
N:philanthropy Blazer Jogger
N:philanthropy Blazer Jogger
Revolve
N:philanthropy Blazer Jogger
$178 AT REVOLVE
Forever 21 Faux Leather Platform Wedges
Forever 21 Faux Leather Platform Wedges
Forever 21
Forever 21 Faux Leather Platform Wedges
$28 AT FOREVER 21

Y2K Slip Dress

Rodrigo served early 2000s prom looks for the premiere of her concert film, Sour Prom, like this vintage Betsey Johnson printed slip dress, kitschy pearl jewelry and sparkly sandals. 

GET THE LOOK:

Betsey Johnson Betseys Vintage Inspired Slip Dress Cherry
Betsey Johnson Betseys Vintage Inspired Slip Dress Cherry
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson Betseys Vintage Inspired Slip Dress Cherry
$129 AT BETSEY JOHNSON
Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker Gold-Tone
Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker Gold-Tone
Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker Gold-Tone
$195 AT VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
Mix No. 6 Surie Platform Sandal
Mix No. 6 Surie Platform Sandal
DSW
Mix No. 6 Surie Platform Sandal
$60 AT DSW

Punk-Inspired Dress & Boots

The "Good 4 U" singer's style takes inspiration from punk rock as seen in this red check print mini dress by DSquared2 and show-stopping buckled platform boots by Marc Jacobs with extra, extra height. 

GET THE LOOK:

Urban Renewal Remnants Y2K Plaid Notch Collar Mini Dress
Urban Renewal Remnants Y2K Plaid Notch Collar Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal Remnants Y2K Plaid Notch Collar Mini Dress
$49 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Yiya Studded Mid Calf Combat Boots
Yiya Studded Mid Calf Combat Boots
Amazon
Yiya Studded Mid Calf Combat Boots
$42 AND UP AT AMAZON

'70s Style

In addition to the aughts, the '70s is a decade that influences a lot of Gen Z's style right now, including Rodrigo. We'd love to recreate this ensemble perfectly and appropriately styled for London -- a shiny leather coat, Heaven by Marc Jacobs graphic tee, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier flared jeans, platform lace-up sneakers and a pair of transparent orange lens sunnies. 

GET THE LOOK:

Heaven by Marc Jacobs Tartan Logo Baby Tee
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Tartan Logo Baby Tee
Marc Jacobs
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Tartan Logo Baby Tee
$65 AT MARC JACOBS
Free People Printed Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans
Free People Printed Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans
Free People
Free People Printed Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans
$98 AT FREE PEOPLE
Vans Old Skool Platform
Vans Old Skool Platform
Zappos
Vans Old Skool Platform
$65 AT ZAPPOS
Lexxola Jordy in Black/Orange
Lexxola Jordy in Black/Orange
Lexxola
Lexxola Jordy in Black/Orange
$267 AT LEXXOLA
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Belted Longline Trench Coat
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Belted Longline Trench Coat
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Belted Longline Trench Coat
$32 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $162)

