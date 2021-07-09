Coconut Girl Aesthetic: What It Is and How to Get the Look

Want to look like you're on vacation all summer long? Look no further than to the latest TikTok trend that's taking over this season -- coconut girl aesthetic.

If you're confused on what the trend exactly is, well, it's probably what you think it is based on the name. Coconut girl wears fashion items that convey beachy, island vacation vibes while incorporating trends that were big in the early 2000s. Think pastel shades, crochet halter tops, tropical flower prints, bead-and-shell jewelry, bucket hats and kitschy temporary tattoos.

TikTok users are referencing throwback movies and celebrity style, such as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Holiday in the Sun, Sarah Paxton's mermaid character in Aquamarine and Rihanna in her "If It's Lovin' That You Want" music video.

The social media app has become the go-to place to find the biggest fashion trends and affordable buys. Check out more TikTok-inspired viral shopping ideas, such as the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, jelly sandals, under-$100 Abercrombie jeans that look vintage and Lululemon dupes on Amazon.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks to channel the coconut girl aesthetic this summer whether you're going on an island vacation or not.

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Jelly Shoes That Are Perfect Dupes for the TikTok-Famous Gucci Slides

10 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Costume Designer on the New Generation's Style

Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs Went Viral -- Shop Her Look

Olivia Rodrigo Proves Bucket Hats Are Back -- Shop Our Picks