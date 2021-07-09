Shopping

Coconut Girl Aesthetic: What It Is and How to Get the Look

By ETonline Staff



Want to look like you're on vacation all summer long? Look no further than to the latest TikTok trend that's taking over this season -- coconut girl aesthetic. 

If you're confused on what the trend exactly is, well, it's probably what you think it is based on the name. Coconut girl wears fashion items that convey beachy, island vacation vibes while incorporating trends that were big in the early 2000s. Think pastel shades, crochet halter tops, tropical flower prints, bead-and-shell jewelry, bucket hats and kitschy temporary tattoos.

TikTok users are referencing throwback movies and celebrity style, such as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Holiday in the Sun, Sarah Paxton's mermaid character in Aquamarine and Rihanna in her "If It's Lovin' That You Want" music video. 

The social media app has become the go-to place to find the biggest fashion trends and affordable buys. Check out more TikTok-inspired viral shopping ideas, such as the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, jelly sandals, under-$100 Abercrombie jeans that look vintage and Lululemon dupes on Amazon

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks to channel the coconut girl aesthetic this summer whether you're going on an island vacation or not. 

Princess Polly Daisy Girl Top Multi


Princess Polly Daisy Girl Top Multi
This colorful crochet halter top is the ultimate coconut girl aesthetic. 
$40 AT PRINCESS POLLY
Out From Under Jacintha Reverse Henley Sweatshirt


Out From Under Jacintha Reverse Henley Sweatshirt
This tropical print sweatshirt reminds us of something we'd find in Hawaii. 
$59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Abercrombie and Fitch Halter Crossback Linen Cami & Linen A-Line Mini Skirt


Abercrombie and Fitch Halter Crossback Linen Cami & Linen A-Line Mini Skirt
Pair this halter cami with cross-back with the matching A-line mini skirt for vacation. 
TOP: $39 AT ABERCROMBIE AND FITCH
SKIRT: $49 AT ABERCROMBIE AND FITCH
Frankies Bikinis Boardwalk Floral String Bikini Top & Marty Floral Full Coverage Bikini Bottom


Frankies Bikinis Boardwalk Floral String Bikini Top & Marty Floral Full Coverage Bikini Bottom
Everything about this bikini is coconut girl -- from the kitschy floral print to the micro skirt bottom. 
TOP: $95 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS
BOTTOM: $95 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS
Monki Tilda Organic Cotton Floral Print Pointelle Tank in Lilac


Monki Tilda Organic Cotton Floral Print Pointelle Tank in Lilac
There's something so nostalgic about this lace trimmed tank. 
$15 AT ASOS
Missguided Green Crochet Knit Halterneck Mini Dress


Missguided Green Crochet Knit Halterneck Mini Dress
Crochet coverups are a coconut girl staple for summer. Whether you're heading to the beach or pool, throw on this halter mini. 
$33 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $48)
PacSun LA Daisy Baby T-Shirt


PacSun LA Daisy Baby T-Shirt
Wear this flower motif baby tee with lettuce edging over denim. 
$26 AT PACSUN
Nasty Gal Tie Dye Knot Front Midi Skirt


Nasty Gal Tie Dye Knot Front Midi Skirt
A wrap skirt like this tie-dye design is a must-have. 
$19 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $43)
PrettyLittleThing Lilac Cotton Frayed Edge Bucket Hat


PrettyLittleThing Lilac Cotton Frayed Edge Bucket Hat
Bucket hats are a thing again! 
$9 (REGULARLY $20)
Terra Tattoos Tropical Hawaiian Metallic Tattoos


Terra Tattoos Tropical Hawaiian Metallic Tattoos
If you're going all out on the coconut girl aesthetic, don't forget to put on temporary tropical-themed tattoos!
$10 AT AMAZON
Free People Waikiki Belly Chain


Free People Waikiki Belly Chain
Accentuate your waist by adorning it with this beaded belly chain. 
$48 AT FREE PEOPLE
Crown Vintage Ombre Macrame Crossbody Bag


Crown Vintage Ombre Macrame Crossbody Bag
This beachy macrame crossbody bag will complete your summer outfit. 
$35 AT DSW
Kendra Scott Scarlet Gold Choker Necklace In Pastel Mix


Kendra Scott Scarlet Gold Choker Necklace In Pastel Mix
A cute beaded choker in a pastel hue.
$78 AT KENDRA SCOTT
Forever 21 Beaded Anklet Set


Forever 21 Beaded Anklet Set
A set of three threaded anklets designed with shells, tassels and crystals. 
$5 AT FOREVER 21

