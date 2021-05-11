Nostalgic fashion is huge right now, and according to TikTok -- where we go to find the coolest fashion trends -- jelly sandals from the '90s are back, specifically the mule version from Gucci.

The designer shoe costs nearly $400, but we know if you clicked into this story you're looking for dupes that won't break the bank. ET Style has scoured the web to find the cutest jelly mule styles in a variety of hues from pastel pink to baby blue and all priced under $100. Each slide style has that iconic gummy, jelly look and chunky sole. It's a great alternative to heeled sandals when you want something more comfortable and easier to walk in.

The of-the-moment sandal is perfect for wearing with dresses or jeans this summer for a fashionable and cutesy vibe. Our picks include pairs from affordable brands like Steve Madden, Jeffrey Campbell, Bershka and more.

Ahead, shop the best jelly mule sandals.

Steve Madden Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals Macy's Steve Madden Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals The Steve Madden Harlin Jelly Sandal looks nearly identical to the Gucci one. $59 AT MACY'S Buy Now

Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Mule Revolve Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Mule This Jeffrey Campbell bubblegum pink jelly mule with crossover strap and square toe is utterly perfect. $45 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Lemon Jelly Sunny Slide Sandal Amazon Lemon Jelly Sunny Slide Sandal We love the chunky look of this Lemon Jelly platform pair. $58 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bamboo Jelly Flatform Slides Tillys Bamboo Jelly Flatform Slides We love the ultra-nostalgic, kitschy look, thanks to the clear flatform design. $27 AT TILLYS Buy Now

Bershka Shiny Heeled Sandals Bershka Bershka Shiny Heeled Sandals The muted orange hue is basically a neutral, making this Bershka sandal easy to match with a variety of outfits. $40 AT BERSHKA Buy Now

Melissa Becky Melissa Melissa Becky Melissa shoes are famous for their jelly footwear. The candy-colored Becky style is the epitome of the '90s. $90 AT MELISSA Buy Now

