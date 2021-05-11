Shopping

These Jelly Shoes Are the Perfect Dupes for the TikTok-Famous Gucci Slides

By ETonline Staff
Nostalgic fashion is huge right now, and according to TikTok -- where we go to find the coolest fashion trends -- jelly sandals from the '90s are back, specifically the mule version from Gucci

The designer shoe costs nearly $400, but we know if you clicked into this story you're looking for dupes that won't break the bank. ET Style has scoured the web to find the cutest jelly mule styles in a variety of hues from pastel pink to baby blue and all priced under $100. Each slide style has that iconic gummy, jelly look and chunky sole. It's a great alternative to heeled sandals when you want something more comfortable and easier to walk in. 

The of-the-moment sandal is perfect for wearing with dresses or jeans this summer for a fashionable and cutesy vibe. Our picks include pairs from affordable brands like Steve Madden, Jeffrey Campbell, Bershka and more. 

Ahead, shop the best jelly mule sandals. 

Steve Madden Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Steve Madden Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Macy's
Steve Madden Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
The Steve Madden Harlin Jelly Sandal looks nearly identical to the Gucci one. 
$59 AT MACY'S
Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Mule
Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Mule
Revolve
Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Mule
This Jeffrey Campbell bubblegum pink jelly mule with crossover strap and square toe is utterly perfect. 
$45 AT REVOLVE
Lemon Jelly Sunny Slide Sandal
Lemon Jelly Sunny Slide Sandal
Amazon
Lemon Jelly Sunny Slide Sandal
We love the chunky look of this Lemon Jelly platform pair. 
$58 AT AMAZON
Bamboo Jelly Flatform Slides
Bamboo Jelly Flatform Slides
Tillys
Bamboo Jelly Flatform Slides
We love the ultra-nostalgic, kitschy look, thanks to the clear flatform design. 
$27 AT TILLYS
Bershka Shiny Heeled Sandals
Bershka Shiny Heeled Sandals
Bershka
Bershka Shiny Heeled Sandals
The muted orange hue is basically a neutral, making this Bershka sandal easy to match with a variety of outfits. 
$40 AT BERSHKA
Melissa Becky
Melissa Becky
Melissa
Melissa Becky
Melissa shoes are famous for their jelly footwear. The candy-colored Becky style is the epitome of the '90s.
$90 AT MELISSA

