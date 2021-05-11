These Jelly Shoes Are the Perfect Dupes for the TikTok-Famous Gucci Slides
Nostalgic fashion is huge right now, and according to TikTok -- where we go to find the coolest fashion trends -- jelly sandals from the '90s are back, specifically the mule version from Gucci.
The designer shoe costs nearly $400, but we know if you clicked into this story you're looking for dupes that won't break the bank. ET Style has scoured the web to find the cutest jelly mule styles in a variety of hues from pastel pink to baby blue and all priced under $100. Each slide style has that iconic gummy, jelly look and chunky sole. It's a great alternative to heeled sandals when you want something more comfortable and easier to walk in.
The of-the-moment sandal is perfect for wearing with dresses or jeans this summer for a fashionable and cutesy vibe. Our picks include pairs from affordable brands like Steve Madden, Jeffrey Campbell, Bershka and more.
Ahead, shop the best jelly mule sandals.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Crocs Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Shop Celeb-Loved Styles
8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now
Billie Eilish Makes Pearls Cool Again -- Shop Her Affordable Necklace
Michael Kors Summer Sale -- Take 25% Off New Arrivals