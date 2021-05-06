11 Cute Graduation Dresses Under $100
It's officially graduation season, and if you're searching for the perfect graduation dress to wear with your cap and gown, you're at the right place.
Whether you're attending a high school graduation, college graduation or graduate school graduation, ET Style has gathered the cutest graduation dresses to shop right now. Keeping in mind of your ceremony's dress code while finding a dress that wears easily under a graduation gown, we've selected dresses that vary in lengths, silhouettes, styles and colors that won't have you feeling uncomfortable as you wear both layers.
Plus, we guarantee each dress -- priced under $100 -- is so chic that it'll effortlessly take you from the ceremony to a celebratory lunch or dinner with family and friends.
Shop our favorite inexpensive graduation dresses, below, from Lulus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Express, Urban Outfitters and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing
The Best Deals on One Piece Swimsuits
The Best Gymshark Dupes We've Found on Amazon