11 Cute Graduation Dresses Under $100

By ETonline Staff
It's officially graduation season, and if you're searching for the perfect graduation dress to wear with your cap and gown, you're at the right place.

Whether you're attending a high school graduation, college graduation or graduate school graduation, ET Style has gathered the cutest graduation dresses to shop right now. Keeping in mind of your ceremony's dress code while finding a dress that wears easily under a graduation gown, we've selected dresses that vary in lengths, silhouettes, styles and colors that won't have you feeling uncomfortable as you wear both layers.

Plus, we guarantee each dress -- priced under $100 -- is so chic that it'll effortlessly take you from the ceremony to a celebratory lunch or dinner with family and friends.

Shop our favorite inexpensive graduation dresses, below, from Lulus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Express, Urban Outfitters and more. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Twist-Front Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Twist-Front Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Twist-Front Slip Midi Dress
We love this cute graduation dress for its vintage-style vibes, featuring a V-shaped twist front design -- perfect for wearing with necklaces. 
$89 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
BP. Floral Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress (Plus)
BP. Floral Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress
Nordstrom
BP. Floral Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress (Plus)
This is the perfect dress if you're looking for something neither too fancy nor casual. It has feminine gathered sweetheart neckline, long sleeves and a subtle floral print.
$49 AT NORDSTROM
Lulus Love Swept White Lace Midi Skater Dress
Lulus Love Swept White Lace Midi Skater Dress
Lulus
Lulus Love Swept White Lace Midi Skater Dress
Need a white graduation dress? Look no further than this elegant lace midi swing dress from Lulus.
$98 AT LULUS
Showpo Fancy A Spritz Dress
Showpo Fancy A Spritz Dress.jpeg
Showpo
Showpo Fancy A Spritz Dress
Celebrate the special day in this super cute white dress, boasting romantic embroidery details, fluttery sleeves and structured neckline.
$70 AT SHOWPO
UO Jolene Linen Tie-Shoulder Mini Dress
UO Jolene Linen Tie-Shoulder Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
UO Jolene Linen Tie-Shoulder Mini Dress
Finally, a graduation dress you can wear again. This mini dress is a sweet one, with tie straps, ruffle hem and fun lemon pattern.
$59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Cotton On Woven Harper Tie Back Halter Midi Dress
Cotton On Woven Harper Tie Back Halter Midi Dress
Cotton On
Cotton On Woven Harper Tie Back Halter Midi Dress
This sleeve-less grad dress is simple, clean and trendy, thanks to the halter neckline, side slit and open tie back.
$60 AT COTTON ON
Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruched Ruffle Wrap Dress
Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruched Ruffle Wrap Dress
Express
Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruched Ruffle Wrap Dress
Made for wearing on a special occasion, this orange stunner with metallic dots, puff sleeves and ruffle skirt is so on trend.
$88 AT EXPRESS
Aqua Tie Front Mini Dress
Aqua Tie Front Mini Dress
Bloomingdale's
Aqua Tie Front Mini Dress
A breezy light blue mini dress with a babydoll silhouette and unique pleated bodice with ties.
$88 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Nasty Gal Satin Cross Strap Midi Dress
Nasty Gal Satin Cross Strap Midi Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Satin Cross Strap Midi Dress
A satin dress with crossover back is a sophisticated option for a graduation ceremony.
$30 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $60)
Eloquii Ribbed Dress with Button Detail
Eloquii Ribbed Dress with Button Detail
Eloquii
Eloquii Ribbed Dress with Button Detail
This knit design with button detail down the front is a chic choice for graduation day.
$100 AT ELOQUII
Wilfred Market Dress
Wilfred Market Dress
Aritzia
Wilfred Market Dress
This tank maxi dress is a great choice for comfort. It's soft, stretchy and unfussy, and it won't have you readjusting or worrying about the fit on your big day. Available in six colors. 
$78 AT ARITZIA

