11 Cute Graduation Dresses Under $100

It's officially graduation season, and if you're searching for the perfect graduation dress to wear with your cap and gown, you're at the right place.

Whether you're attending a high school graduation, college graduation or graduate school graduation, ET Style has gathered the cutest graduation dresses to shop right now. Keeping in mind of your ceremony's dress code while finding a dress that wears easily under a graduation gown, we've selected dresses that vary in lengths, silhouettes, styles and colors that won't have you feeling uncomfortable as you wear both layers.

Plus, we guarantee each dress -- priced under $100 -- is so chic that it'll effortlessly take you from the ceremony to a celebratory lunch or dinner with family and friends.

Shop our favorite inexpensive graduation dresses, below, from Lulus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Express, Urban Outfitters and more.

Abercrombie & Fitch Twist-Front Slip Midi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Twist-Front Slip Midi Dress We love this cute graduation dress for its vintage-style vibes, featuring a V-shaped twist front design -- perfect for wearing with necklaces. $89 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Buy Now

BP. Floral Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress (Plus) Nordstrom BP. Floral Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress (Plus) This is the perfect dress if you're looking for something neither too fancy nor casual. It has feminine gathered sweetheart neckline, long sleeves and a subtle floral print. $49 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Lulus Love Swept White Lace Midi Skater Dress Lulus Lulus Love Swept White Lace Midi Skater Dress Need a white graduation dress? Look no further than this elegant lace midi swing dress from Lulus. $98 AT LULUS Buy Now

Showpo Fancy A Spritz Dress Showpo Showpo Fancy A Spritz Dress Celebrate the special day in this super cute white dress, boasting romantic embroidery details, fluttery sleeves and structured neckline. $70 AT SHOWPO Buy Now

UO Jolene Linen Tie-Shoulder Mini Dress Urban Outfitters UO Jolene Linen Tie-Shoulder Mini Dress Finally, a graduation dress you can wear again. This mini dress is a sweet one, with tie straps, ruffle hem and fun lemon pattern. $59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Cotton On Woven Harper Tie Back Halter Midi Dress Cotton On Cotton On Woven Harper Tie Back Halter Midi Dress This sleeve-less grad dress is simple, clean and trendy, thanks to the halter neckline, side slit and open tie back. $60 AT COTTON ON Buy Now

Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruched Ruffle Wrap Dress Express Express Metallic Clip Dot Ruched Ruffle Wrap Dress Made for wearing on a special occasion, this orange stunner with metallic dots, puff sleeves and ruffle skirt is so on trend. $88 AT EXPRESS Buy Now

Aqua Tie Front Mini Dress Bloomingdale's Aqua Tie Front Mini Dress A breezy light blue mini dress with a babydoll silhouette and unique pleated bodice with ties. $88 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Nasty Gal Satin Cross Strap Midi Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Satin Cross Strap Midi Dress A satin dress with crossover back is a sophisticated option for a graduation ceremony. $30 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Eloquii Ribbed Dress with Button Detail Eloquii Eloquii Ribbed Dress with Button Detail This knit design with button detail down the front is a chic choice for graduation day. $100 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

Wilfred Market Dress Aritzia Wilfred Market Dress This tank maxi dress is a great choice for comfort. It's soft, stretchy and unfussy, and it won't have you readjusting or worrying about the fit on your big day. Available in six colors. $78 AT ARITZIA Buy Now

