Best Gifts for Grads: High School and College Graduate Gift Ideas

Graduation season is here! Although in-person graduation ceremony events have been put on hold this year, you can still celebrate your favorite grad by sending a sentimental gift.

For soon-to-be post-college student or high school grad, the perfect graduation gift is something that's practical and useful, something that's purely thoughtful, or both!

From personalized gift options and kitchenware to gift cards and beauty products, ET Style has scoured the market to gather the valedictorians of grad gift offerings.

Ahead, shop our great gift selects to show the graduate in your life how proud you are.

Comfy Bed Sheets Avocado Avoacdo Comfy Bed Sheets Avocado Whether the grad plans to head off to the dorm room later this year or is onto residing in the first off-campus apartment post-college, a set of high-quality bed sheets are a very thoughtful, useful gift. These Organic Superfine Suvin Cotton Sheets from Avocado, including one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and one to two pillowcases, are made from 100% GOTS organic certified Indian Suvin Cotton, one of the rarest cottons in the world. The 600 and 1,000 thread count sheets have a soft, luxurious sateen finish with durability. Starting $249 at Avocado

A Pressure Cooker That Does It All Ninja Walmart A Pressure Cooker That Does It All Ninja Life gets busier for any college grad as they go into the workforce post-graduation. Thus, any multitasking gadget that makes food preparation easy and quick is a key. Gift the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. Not only does it pressure cook, it can also air fry, bake, roast and broil -- all in one pot! It's on sale, so might as well add one to cart for yourself too, right? REGULARLY $229 $169 at Walmart

A Weekend Getaway Bag monkeyseeboutique via Etsy Etsy A Weekend Getaway Bag monkeyseeboutique via Etsy A new overnight travel bag is a great graduation gift for future getaways. Etsy has many stylish options made by independent artists and designers. This sturdy and timeless canvas weekender bag features leather handles and an adjustable strap. Plus, it includes an option to personalize with the recent grad's monogram. $69.95 at Etsy

A Stitch Fix Gift Card for New Duds Stitch Fix Stitch Fix A Stitch Fix Gift Card for New Duds Stitch Fix A new grad deserves some fresh clothes and accessories for that future job interview! Give a gift card to Stitch Fix, a fashion subscription service that has expert stylists handpick pieces, which will be delivered right to to your favorite grad's doorstep. You have the choice to print, email or mail the gift card. Check out more top clothing subscription boxes. Starting $20 at Stitch Fix

A Fresh Bouquet The Bouqs The Bouqs A Fresh Bouquet The Bouqs Sending a beautiful bouquet of flowers is always a fantastic way to celebrate a momentous occasion. Order from the Bouqs, home to a range of stunning flowers and plants from roses to succulents. Add $10 more for a mason jar or signature vase. Looking for something a little different? Here are more flower delivery services to browse through. Starting $64 at The Bouqs

A Next-Level Coffee Maker Fellow Nordstrom A Next-Level Coffee Maker Fellow A coffeemaker set makes for the perfect college graduation gift or high school graduation gift (caffeine is a staple for busy grads!). This gorgeous Stagg XF Pour Over Coffeemaker carafe set brews a flawless cup of joe with its vacuum-insulated dripper. Plus, the sleek design will elevate any kitchen counter top. $99 at Nordstrom

A Framed Custom Quote Minted Minted A Framed Custom Quote Minted Customized art is a thoughtful gift and Minted has some great options, from quotes to maps to drawings housed in a frame of your choice. Send them a fun or encouraging quote for a little something sentimental for the grad to hang on the wall. Starting $104 at Minted

A Cleansing Ritual Candle Rachel Glarner via Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods A Cleansing Ritual Candle Rachel Glarner via Uncommon Goods Encourage good vibes for the recent college grad's new chapter by gifting this scented candle. This unique graduation gift is inspired by the ancient ritual of smudging to bring positive energy into a new space or during meditation. The soy wax blend is infused with cedar, sage and lavender, topped off with dried herbs and lilac crystals. $30 at Uncommon Goods

A Skincare Set to Help Put Their Best Face Forward Tatcha Sephora A Skincare Set to Help Put Their Best Face Forward Tatcha Skincare minis are a go-to graduation gift idea for good reason -- the graduate can try out multiple luxurious skincare goods before deciding which one they want to invest in long-term. The bestsellers set from Tatcha (made with glow-inducing natural ingredients) has all the major skincare steps covered. It comes with the gentle, purifying Deep Cleanse, oil-free Water Cream moisturizer, Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and Silk Canvas primer balm. $60 at Sephora

An Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon An Amazon Gift Card Amazon If you're still stumped on what graduation gift to give, an Amazon gift card is always a great idea. This gift will let the graduate buy whatever they want or need from Amazon's expansive inventory of products. Just enter the value amount, a personal message and send it on its way. Starting $10 at Amazon

