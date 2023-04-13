The Best Instant Brand Deals at Amazon: Save On Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers and More Kitchen Appliances
If you're looking to save time in the kitchen this spring, now is the perfect time to shop deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can score incredible Amazon deals and save up to 45% on Instant Brands' popular multi-cookers, air fryers, indoor grill, and even air purifiers that are easy to use and make great additions to your home this season.
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, slow-cook foods to tender perfection just like grandma used to make and get all the crunch from deep-frying but with 95% less oil in one multi-cooker.
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
For those wanting to refresh their kitchen ahead of Mother's Day and other spring celebrations, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. Whether you are searching for a more compact air fryer or a dual basket air fryer, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
Cook your food in minutes with this #1 best-selling air fryer. With its functionality and one touch smart programs, this appliance will have you cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Your Instant Vortex takes the place of 4 separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster, and oven bake.
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time.
Ahead, we've rounded up more of the best Instant Brand deals available right now. Shop savings on Instant appliances at Amazon this spring.
Clean air in minutes with this Instant air purifier that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, & more allowing you to breathe easy.
Instant Pot's 5-in-1 electric round dutch oven cooks up to 6 servings, perfect for family dinners, entertaining and more.
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a simple and fast way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
