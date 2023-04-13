If you're looking to save time in the kitchen this spring, now is the perfect time to shop deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can score incredible Amazon deals and save up to 45% on Instant Brands' popular multi-cookers, air fryers, indoor grill, and even air purifiers that are easy to use and make great additions to your home this season.

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

For those wanting to refresh their kitchen ahead of Mother's Day and other spring celebrations, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. Whether you are searching for a more compact air fryer or a dual basket air fryer, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

Ahead, we've rounded up more of the best Instant Brand deals available right now. Shop savings on Instant appliances at Amazon this spring.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

