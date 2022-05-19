Shopping

Tory Burch's Summer Sale Adds New Deals on Sandals, Handbags and Swimsuits

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tory Burch Spring Sale 2022
Tory Burch

With Memorial Day weekend almost here, sales and deals are starting to amp up. If you're still searching for some ultra-stylish pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, you're in luck because Tory Burch is currently offering new markdowns on sandals, dresses, handbags and swimsuits. 

Tory Burch's sale added more than 100 summer styles with savings up to 40% off. Ahead of your upcoming summer vacation, stock up on some cute pieces from Tory Burch to add to your packing list (and wear well beyond this summer).

Shop the Summer Sale

Whatever you might be looking for — a pair of Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals for summer, a knit cardigan or leather crossbody bag — you can't go wrong with a piece from the celeb-loved designer. Ahead, shop our favorite new additions to the Tory Burch Summer Sale

Crisscross Bubble Jelly
Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly
Tory Burch
Crisscross Bubble Jelly

Add a modern spin to the Y2K jelly sandals trend with these Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Sandals.

$228$159
Reva Square Sunglasses
Tory Burch Reva Square Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Reva Square Sunglasses

Keep the sun out of your eyes with these dark tortoise-patterned sunglasses. 

$185$119
Miller Stud Pearl 5MM Hinge Bracelet
Tory Burch Miller Stud Pearl 5MM Hinge Bracelet
Tory Burch
Miller Stud Pearl 5MM Hinge Bracelet

Finish all your summer outfits with this simple but elegant hinge bracelet. Or pair it with a few more Tory Burch bracelets to really accessorize your wrists. 

$178$119
Honeycomb Eyelet Artist Dress
Tory Burch Honeycomb Eyelet Artist Dress
Tory Burch
Honeycomb Eyelet Artist Dress

It's all about the details in this Honeycomb Eyelet Artist Dress. The floral-shaped cut-outs on the wrist-length sleeves are truly a work of art.

$898$539
Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag

Save on this adorable Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag and treat yourself to a new pair of sandals or matching wallet to complement your new go-to summer bag. 

$428$339
Jeweled Miller Sandal
Tory Burch Jeweled Miller Sandal
Tory Burch
Jeweled Miller Sandal

For something classier than your average pool flip flops, these elegant Jeweled Miller Sandals from Tory Burch can be yours at a discount. 

$298$199
Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit

The geometric floral print on this one-piece swimsuit makes it a statement piece. Pair this with your favorite pair of sandals and a bucket hat and you'll be ready for a day-cation at the beach.

$228$139
Brocade Studio Bag
Tory Burch Brocade Studio Bag
Tory Burch
Brocade Studio Bag

The Brocade Studio Bag is decorated with flowers and birds, which are iconic themes for anyone's summer style. Plus, the retro 90s handbag build makes it even easier to stay on trend this season.

$498$349
Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

This green and yellow floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside, and you can't beat the discount. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for your beach getaway this summer.

$258$179
Miller Cloud
Miller Cloud
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud

Comfort is considered in every detail of these sandals all while being extremely stylish and light weight.

$228$169
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
Tory Burch
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top

Dress this on-trend wavy top down with jeans or up with a voluminous skirt. The optical pattern is reflective of the season’s irreverent mood. 

$328$229
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Tory Burch
Jeweled Shearling Slide

There's nothing like luxury slides from a luxury brand at a discount. 

$298$129
Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan
Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan
Tory Burch
Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan

A fresh take on a timeless design, Tory Burch's ribbed cardigan is an ideal lightweight layering piece. 

$328$149
Cashmere Blend Hoodie
Tory Burch Cashmere Blend Hoodie
Tory Burch
Cashmere Blend Hoodie

Imagine riding out the rest of winter in this cashmere blend hoodie. Now make it a reality at a 50% discount. 

$598$299
Silk Twill Pajama Set
Tory Burch Silk Twill Pajama Set
Tory Burch
Silk Twill Pajama Set

Get ready for bed in this lightweight silk pajama set, complete with a floral pattern that's ready for spring and summer.

$598$419
Origami Straw Shark Bag
Shark mini bag
Tory Burch
Origami Straw Shark Bag

We love the textural element this mini purse brings to any outfit. Plus, despite its small size, it fits up to the largest models of iPhones and Samsungs, so you can tell everyone about it.

$498$299
Silk Scarf Pant
Silk Scarf Pant
Tory Burch
Silk Scarf Pant

Make your holiday vacation dreams a reality with these ultra-luxe silk pants, inspired by Tory's parents. We recommend pairing them with the matching caftan for a luxurious loungewear look. 

$498$219
Ella Bouclé Chain Mini Tote
Ella Bouclé Chain Mini Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Bouclé Chain Mini Tote

Tory Burch's classic lightweight tote is updated in French bouclé with an embroidered logo. The leather-wrapped chain strap adds a luxurious touch while staying ideal for every day and getaways. 

$698$489
Tory Charm Shearling Mule
Shearling Mule
Tory Burch
Tory Charm Shearling Mule

Keep your feet warm through the winter months with these impossibly comfortable mules made with soft suede, shearling and brushed gold hardware. Wear them with slouchy socks for an extra cozy look.

$328$129
Multi-Button Twill Crepe Jacket
Twill Crepe Jacket
Tory Burch
Multi-Button Twill Crepe Jacket

We're totally obsessed with Tory's 70s-inspired prints and silhouettes, and this structured geometric jacket is no exception.

$698$419

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now

The Oprah-Loved Smart Oven We Tested Is Now on Sale for $49

22 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2022 Graduates

Supergoop Sunscreen and Moisturizer Is on Sale Right Now

Lily Collins' Favorite Living Proof Hair Products Are on Sale

This Best-Selling Inflatable Hot Tub Is $100 for Memorial Day Weekend