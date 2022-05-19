Tory Burch's Summer Sale Adds New Deals on Sandals, Handbags and Swimsuits
With Memorial Day weekend almost here, sales and deals are starting to amp up. If you're still searching for some ultra-stylish pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, you're in luck because Tory Burch is currently offering new markdowns on sandals, dresses, handbags and swimsuits.
Tory Burch's sale added more than 100 summer styles with savings up to 40% off. Ahead of your upcoming summer vacation, stock up on some cute pieces from Tory Burch to add to your packing list (and wear well beyond this summer).
Whatever you might be looking for — a pair of Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals for summer, a knit cardigan or leather crossbody bag — you can't go wrong with a piece from the celeb-loved designer. Ahead, shop our favorite new additions to the Tory Burch Summer Sale.
Add a modern spin to the Y2K jelly sandals trend with these Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Sandals.
Keep the sun out of your eyes with these dark tortoise-patterned sunglasses.
Finish all your summer outfits with this simple but elegant hinge bracelet. Or pair it with a few more Tory Burch bracelets to really accessorize your wrists.
It's all about the details in this Honeycomb Eyelet Artist Dress. The floral-shaped cut-outs on the wrist-length sleeves are truly a work of art.
Save on this adorable Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag and treat yourself to a new pair of sandals or matching wallet to complement your new go-to summer bag.
For something classier than your average pool flip flops, these elegant Jeweled Miller Sandals from Tory Burch can be yours at a discount.
The geometric floral print on this one-piece swimsuit makes it a statement piece. Pair this with your favorite pair of sandals and a bucket hat and you'll be ready for a day-cation at the beach.
The Brocade Studio Bag is decorated with flowers and birds, which are iconic themes for anyone's summer style. Plus, the retro 90s handbag build makes it even easier to stay on trend this season.
This green and yellow floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside, and you can't beat the discount. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for your beach getaway this summer.
Comfort is considered in every detail of these sandals all while being extremely stylish and light weight.
Dress this on-trend wavy top down with jeans or up with a voluminous skirt. The optical pattern is reflective of the season’s irreverent mood.
There's nothing like luxury slides from a luxury brand at a discount.
A fresh take on a timeless design, Tory Burch's ribbed cardigan is an ideal lightweight layering piece.
Imagine riding out the rest of winter in this cashmere blend hoodie. Now make it a reality at a 50% discount.
Get ready for bed in this lightweight silk pajama set, complete with a floral pattern that's ready for spring and summer.
We love the textural element this mini purse brings to any outfit. Plus, despite its small size, it fits up to the largest models of iPhones and Samsungs, so you can tell everyone about it.
Make your holiday vacation dreams a reality with these ultra-luxe silk pants, inspired by Tory's parents. We recommend pairing them with the matching caftan for a luxurious loungewear look.
Tory Burch's classic lightweight tote is updated in French bouclé with an embroidered logo. The leather-wrapped chain strap adds a luxurious touch while staying ideal for every day and getaways.
Keep your feet warm through the winter months with these impossibly comfortable mules made with soft suede, shearling and brushed gold hardware. Wear them with slouchy socks for an extra cozy look.
We're totally obsessed with Tory's 70s-inspired prints and silhouettes, and this structured geometric jacket is no exception.
