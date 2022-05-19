With Memorial Day weekend almost here, sales and deals are starting to amp up. If you're still searching for some ultra-stylish pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, you're in luck because Tory Burch is currently offering new markdowns on sandals, dresses, handbags and swimsuits.

Tory Burch's sale added more than 100 summer styles with savings up to 40% off. Ahead of your upcoming summer vacation, stock up on some cute pieces from Tory Burch to add to your packing list (and wear well beyond this summer).

Shop the Summer Sale

Whatever you might be looking for — a pair of Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals for summer, a knit cardigan or leather crossbody bag — you can't go wrong with a piece from the celeb-loved designer. Ahead, shop our favorite new additions to the Tory Burch Summer Sale.

Crisscross Bubble Jelly Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Add a modern spin to the Y2K jelly sandals trend with these Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Sandals. $228 $159 Buy Now