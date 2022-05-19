Lily Collins' Favorite Living Proof Hair Products Are on Sale Right Now
Lily Collins is the new face (or new hair) of the nourishing and restoring haircare brand, Living Proof, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate than a sale for all of the Living Proof fanatics.
The hair brand kicked off their Friends & Family Sale ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Stock up on Lily Collins' top picks from Living Proof and save until May 23. When you spend $65 or more, you can get 20% off all products and earn a free full-sized dry shampoo. You just have to use the promo code FAM20 at checkout.
Living Proof recently announced the Emily in Paris star will helm the "We Have Haircare Down to a Science" campaign. The campaign celebrates Living Proof's science-backed haircare products and healthy ingredients. Collins' hand-selected favorites include a three-piece bundle, the popular Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, the Full Shampoo for voluminous tresses and more.
Shop Collins' top picks from Living Proof Haircare below.
Lily's Bundle includes a trio of essential hair care products from Living Proof, including styling spray, the bestselling dry shampoo and an anti-frizz hair oil.
Grab Lily's Travel Bundle for all your summer vacation plans. It has the same hair care trio from the full-sized Lily's Bundle — just in suitcase-friendly travel sizes.
Keep your hair fresh between wash days with Lily Collins' go-to Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo.
Even though the summer heat is rising, that doesn't mean you have to deal with flat hair styles all summer long. Use this volumizing hairspray to give some life to your go-to look.
Start your hairstyle off right with the Living Proof Full Shampoo. It doesn't just clean your hair and scalp, it also volumizes your hair and makes it look healthier (without any filmy residue).
This conditioner helps keep your hair soft, detangled and moisturized without weighing it down with unnecessary ingredients like silicones, parabens and sulfates.
Living Proof's Restore Repair Mask helps restore any damage done to your hair, so it can be smoother, softer and shinier.
The Restore Perfecting Spray makes the perfect detangling spray, which is probably why "perfect" is in its name. It also duals as a heat protection spray, which is great for those days you want to bring out the hair dryer or when you're just spending the day in the summer sun.
This vanishing hair oil makes your frizz completely vanish, which is an especially tough feat during the summer season.
Pair this with Living Proof's No Frizz Vanishing Oil for the best and most nourishing results. After all, your hair deserves a de-frizzing spray infused with natural oils.
With pollen and air pollution in full swing (like always), you'll need a great detoxifying shampoo to keep your hair clean and healthy. Plus, the Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo helps keep your scalp healthy and balanced without stripping it of its necessary oils.
