Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Early Deals on Fashion, Beauty, Tech and More
You don't have to hold off on shopping until Memorial Day Weekend to start saving. In fact, plenty of online stores are offering early Memorial Day 2022 deals on fashion, beauty, appliances, mattresses, and more right now. To help you find the best discounts, we've rallied our favorite early Memorial Day sales to shop ahead of May 30, 2022.
Brands like Samsung, Dyson, Keurig and Amazon have all started their Memorial Day deals early this year. Standout sales include Overstock's Memorial Day Clearance, which alone has thousands of products for 70% off, including rugs, furniture and home decor, and Samsung's early Memorial Day Sale, which features deals on electronics and appliances from Frame TVs and smart washers to the new Galaxy S22 phones.
Since early Memorial Day sales are already here, we've rounded up some of the best early fashion, beauty and home deals for Memorial Day 2022. Make sure to check back here as we'll continue to update this list with more sales as they launch.
Best Early Memorial Day 2022 Tech Deals
Samsung
Samsung is having a plethora of offers and deals on various electronics and appliances.
Get up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 with trade-in credit.
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.
Amazon
Amazon has early Memorial Day deals on a variety of Apple products, including AirPods Pro and the iPad Air.
Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.
Draft up all your notes and stream your favorite shows from this 2020 Apple iPad Air.
Best Early Memorial Day 2022 Fashion & Beauty Sales
Michael Kors
Get ready for summer with a new Michael Kors corssbody bag or tote. Until Friday, May 20, Michael Kors is offering 25% off select full-priced and hundreds of already-reduced styles including handbags and accessories.
A signature dress in a figure-flattering silhouette always feels fresh. Wear it now with sandals and later with heels for a night out.
Michael Kors' carryall is the ultimate tote bag for everyday wear with on-the-go ease.
Madewell
Take an extra 20% off Madewell's sale styles with code STOCKUP through Tuesday, May 17. From tiered midi dresses to simple sandals, stock up on spring and summer wardrobe must-haves.
These laid-back jeans are fitted at the waist with curved "balloon" legs for that broken-in 80s feel.
You won't want to wait until vacation to wear this comfy cover-up tunic made of airy cotton.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is helping you get ready for the summer season with a Vacation Essentials sale going on now. Save on sandals, dresses, sunglasses, and more summer wardrobe staples.
Get 66% off this light and flowy maxi dress for summer.
These simple slip-on sandals have a little something extra — wavy straps with a low-key '80s vibe.
Amazon Beauty
Score savings on major beauty brands and popular makeup, skincare, haircare and more.
Stock up on the TULA cleanser that has a 4.7-star rating and over 3,000 reviews.
Save on your perfect summer shade.
Best Early Memorial Day 2022 Furniture & Home Sales
Keurig
Until Thursday, May 19, get 20% off every coffee maker and all beverages at Keurig with code GRADDEAL20.
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy to use K-Mini single serve coffee maker makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Get 20% off your daily cup of coffee.
Overstock
Overstock's Memorial Day Clearance sale is offering 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.
Set your new television on this farmhouse-chic TV stand that's complete with six open storage compartments. Good for TVs up to 80 inches.
Save over 65% off on a new shag area rug. And you don't even have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to take advantage of a sale like this.
Solo Stove
Get the perfect fire pit for outdoor summer night gatherings by saving up to 40% off at Solo Stove.
Grab a Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit before Memorial Day Weekend officially begins. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands.
The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas.
Wayfair
Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout sale is happening right now ahead of their upcoming Memorial Day furniture sale, which will offer 70% off furniture and decor. While you wait, shop clearance deals below.
Sit back and relax this summer in these classic Adirondack chairs.
Add some gorgeous structure to your home with this classic symmetrical sofa in gray velvet fabric. This sectional is one of Wayfair's nearly countless deals, but there are more deals on the way. After all, Wayfair's Memorial Day Furniture Sale is coming up any day now, which will feature up to 70% off on furniture and home decor.
Dyson
Dyson's Memorial Day Sale has kicked off. Shoppers can save up to $120 on Dyson stick vacuums and air purifying fans.
Help keep seasonal allergies at bay this summer with an air purifying fan, and save at the same time. Use the Dyson Link app to control your Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 and keep track of the air quality.
You won't have to fight dust bunnies this summer thanks to this Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner. Save on this pre-Memorial Day deal, and use this vacuum cleaner to deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from your hardwood and tile floors.
Best Early Memorial Day 2022 Meal Delivery Deals
ButcherBox
Subscribe to ButcherBox's popular meat delivery service and get 7 pounds of meat for free with your first delivery.
Get 2 ribeyes, 5 lbs of chicken drumsticks and 2 lbs of burgers FREE in your first box!
Best Early Memorial Day 2022 Mattress Sales
Cocoon by Sealy
Save 35% on Cocoon's Chill mattresses and get free pillows & sheets with your mattress. The popular memory foam mattress is best for sleepers who want motion isolation and conforming support. Upgrade to the Hybrid for more responsive feel and added edge support.
Take 35% off Cocoon's premium Chill Collection: a 10" Memory Foam mattress with a conforming feel or a 12" Hybrid mattress with a reactive bounce. Both include a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep.
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Day Preview sale lets you take 25% off sitewide through Thursday, May 26. Shop major discounts on mattresses, bedding and more.
Offered in three levels of firmness to let you decide the level of support you need, each option comes with distinctive layers for distinctive benefits.
Nolah Mattress
Take up to $700 off all mattresses, plus get two free pillows while supplies last.
This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $700 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals.
The Original Nolah is the brand's best-selling and most versatile mattress, thanks to its cooling design, gentle body contouring and durability.
Layla Sleep
Save big on Layla Sleep bundles and get up to $200 off on mattresses.
Save $353 with the Foundational Bundle, which comes with the Mattress Foundation, Memory Foam Mattress and Bed Frame.
Rest easy after saving $150 (and getting 2 free pillows) on the Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress.
