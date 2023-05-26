Shopping

Everlane Is Having a Massive Memorial Day Sale This Weekend — Shop the Best Deals on Summer Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Everlane Memorial Day Sale
Everlane

Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather heats up, the Everlane Memorial Day Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on summer go-to's like t-shirts, linen dresses and swimsuits — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only summer, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year. 

Shop the Everlane Sale

Until Monday, May 29, Everlane is offering up to 30% off hundreds of summer styles for men and women. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, sneakers, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Memorial Day sale are already selling out, so you might want to act now before you're favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan MarkleRiley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop the best Memorial Day deals on summer favorites for women from Everlane.

The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress
The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress
Everlane
The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress

Effortlessly smooth, elegantly timeless, The Satin Square Neck Slip Dress is your new dress BFF. In an easy slip fit, gentle A-line shape, and midi length, it features minimal spaghetti straps with a neat button closure. 

$128$90
The Short-Sleeve Box Shirt
The Short-Sleeve Box Shirt
Everlane
The Short-Sleeve Box Shirt

The Poplin Short-Sleeve Box Shirt features a notched collar, a clean button front, relaxed short sleeves, utility-inspired patch pockets, and a boxy shape. Wear it tucked into any of our denim for an instantly cool look.

$78$59
The Day Crossover Sandal
The Day Crossover Sandal
Everlane
The Day Crossover Sandal

Made of buttery soft leather, the Day Crossover Sandal features a tapered square toe, a flexible footbed that gives with every step, and a few updates from the last rendition—like a slightly raised sole and a wider, better fit throughout.

$85$72
The City Stripe Midi Dress
The City Stripe Midi Dress
Everlane
The City Stripe Midi Dress

Low-key vibes in a high-key silhouette, meet The City Stripe Midi Dress. This relaxed midi-length bias-cut slip dress features a deep, flattering V-neckline at both the front and back, in chic stripes for added impact.

$148$104
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit
Everlane
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit

The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit is the perfect pull-on outfit. Based on our best-selling Japanese Go-Weave style, we remixed this fan favorite in a softer, textured stripe viscose fabric. 

$178$142
The Ribbed Midi Dress
The Ribbed Midi Dress
Everlane
The Ribbed Midi Dress

Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette. 

$168$118
The Way-High Jean
The Way-High Jean
Everlane
The Way-High Jean

Say goodbye to your belly button. Featuring our highest rise yet, the Way-High® Jean accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible.

$118$89
The Air Muscle Tank
The Air Muscle Tank
Everlane
The Air Muscle Tank

Made of the lightest, most breathable cotton, the Air Muscle Tank is complete with a high curved neckline, shoulder-width sleeves, and a relaxed boxy shape. Consider it your easiest warm-weather layer.

$30$23
The Everyone Relaxed Tee
The Everyone Relaxed Tee
Everlane
The Everyone Relaxed Tee

Made of 100% organic cotton, The Everyone Relaxed Tee features dropped shoulders, a classic crewneck, longer sleeves, and an intentionally oversized fit with a classic patch pocket with an alternate stripe pattern. 

$60$30
The Square-Neck One-Piece
The Square-Neck One-Piece
Everlane
The Square-Neck One-Piece

The Square-Neck One-Piece features a modern square neckline, minimal topstitching, a built-in shelf bra, removable pads, and wide straps for an easy fit.

$70$49
The Linen Workwear Shirt
The Linen Workwear Shirt
Everlane
The Linen Workwear Shirt

The Linen Workwear Shirt features a notched collar, a clean button front, relaxed short sleeves, utility-inspired patch pockets, and a boxy shape. 

$78$59

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

