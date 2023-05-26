Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather heats up, the Everlane Memorial Day Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on summer go-to's like t-shirts, linen dresses and swimsuits — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only summer, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year.

Shop the Everlane Sale

Until Monday, May 29, Everlane is offering up to 30% off hundreds of summer styles for men and women. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, sneakers, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Memorial Day sale are already selling out, so you might want to act now before you're favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan Markle, Riley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop the best Memorial Day deals on summer favorites for women from Everlane.

The Short-Sleeve Box Shirt Everlane The Short-Sleeve Box Shirt The Poplin Short-Sleeve Box Shirt features a notched collar, a clean button front, relaxed short sleeves, utility-inspired patch pockets, and a boxy shape. Wear it tucked into any of our denim for an instantly cool look. $78 $59 Shop Now

The Day Crossover Sandal Everlane The Day Crossover Sandal Made of buttery soft leather, the Day Crossover Sandal features a tapered square toe, a flexible footbed that gives with every step, and a few updates from the last rendition—like a slightly raised sole and a wider, better fit throughout. $85 $72 Shop Now

The Ribbed Midi Dress Everlane The Ribbed Midi Dress Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette. $168 $118 Shop Now

The Way-High Jean Everlane The Way-High Jean Say goodbye to your belly button. Featuring our highest rise yet, the Way-High® Jean accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible. $118 $89 Shop Now

The Air Muscle Tank Everlane The Air Muscle Tank Made of the lightest, most breathable cotton, the Air Muscle Tank is complete with a high curved neckline, shoulder-width sleeves, and a relaxed boxy shape. Consider it your easiest warm-weather layer. $30 $23 Shop Now

The Everyone Relaxed Tee Everlane The Everyone Relaxed Tee Made of 100% organic cotton, The Everyone Relaxed Tee features dropped shoulders, a classic crewneck, longer sleeves, and an intentionally oversized fit with a classic patch pocket with an alternate stripe pattern. $60 $30 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

