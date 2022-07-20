Shopping

According to Meghan Markle, Bermuda Shorts Are This Summer’s Must-Have—Here’s How to Follow Her Stylish Lead

By Wesley Horvath‍
Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem Have Lunch in NYC
Meghan Markle is known for her stylish outfits, and the Duchess of Sussex has once again given us more fashion inspiration this summer. During a recent trip to New York City, Markle donned a pair of Bermuda-length linen shorts, which proves that Bermuda shorts are this season's signature style.

Earlier this week, Markle was spotted visiting political activist Gloria Steinem—and we instantly fell in love with the star's outfit of the day. Although we're obsessed with her matching belt and bag, we can't help but focus on her Bermuda-length shorts. Since Bermuda shorts are the ideal middle ground between capris and short shorts, Bermuda shorts automatically scream summer. And Markle's Bermuda shorts are setting a stylish example for the style.

If you ever need proof that Markle has never had a bad candid photo, check out this photo op. From her color-matched shoes, bag, and belt to her flowy top, this further proves that she's a trendsetter. Don't believe us? Check it out yourself. 

The duchess wore a Givenchy button-down blouse, along with matching brown accessories. Her summer outfit includes leather pumps from Manolo Blahnik, Cult Gaia's Nia Clutch in brown and Ralph Lauren's Slide-Buckle Leather Belt. Markle's navy Bermuda shorts act as an accent piece for her outfit. After all, navy blue works as an eye-grabbing colorway, especially when paired with neutral colors like brown and white. 

Markle's Bermuda shorts make her outfit look sophisticated without a ton of layers or accessories. Since Bermuda shorts are a super versatile garment, we wouldn't be surprised if the duchess revived the Bermuda shorts trend this summer. Markle's classy Bermuda shorts are from Dior, but that doesn't mean you need a large budget to dress like royalty. 

The royal family has a long history of being fashion icons. In fact, Markle isn't the first royal to showcase her affinity for Bermuda-length shorts. Princess Diana also loved sporting Bermuda shorts. If you want to follow in Meghan Markle or Princess Diana's fashionable footsteps, brands like Banana Republic, H&M, Nordstrom and Amazon have Bermuda shorts available for every price point. 

Ahead, shop our favorite picks for Bermuda shorts that will help you dress like Meghan Markle this summer. If you want to emulate more of Meghan Markle's looks, don't forget to check out her go-to pair of sunglasses.

Athleta Playa Linen Bermuda Short
Athleta Playa Linen Bermuda Short
Athleta
Athleta Playa Linen Bermuda Short

These lightweight linen shorts come complete with pockets and a stretchy elastic waistband. This style is the perfect combination of comfort and classy.

$79$40
Jag Jeans Gracie Bermuda Shorts
Jag Jeans Gracie Bermuda Shorts
Nordstrom
Jag Jeans Gracie Bermuda Shorts

Made from stretchy cotton material, you can dress like Meghan Markle and start ultra-comfortable all season long.

$59
J.ing Burlington Teal Bermuda Shorts
J.ING Burlington Teal Bermuda Shorts
J.ING
J.ing Burlington Teal Bermuda Shorts

The front seams add a unique embellishment on these teal Bermuda shorts.

$70$22
WITH CODE SH20
Gap Factory 9-Inch High Rise Bermuda Shorts with Washwell
Gap Factory 9-Inch High Rise Bermuda Shorts with Washwell
GAP Factory
Gap Factory 9-Inch High Rise Bermuda Shorts with Washwell

Looking for a style match to Meghan Markle's signature Bermuda shorts? Try these Bermuda shorts in tan or green. 

$40$20
Banana Republic Petite Lino Bermuda Short
Banana Republic Petite Lino Bermuda Short
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Petite Lino Bermuda Short

Opt for a pair of Bermuda shorts in this vibrant shade of yellow. 

$90$50
NYDJ Relaxed Bermuda Shorts
NYDJ Relaxed Bermuda Shorts
Nordstrom
NYDJ Relaxed Bermuda Shorts

If pastels are your ideal color scheme, try these relaxed Bermuda shorts from Nordstrom.

$89$53
H&M Lyocell-blend Bermuda Short
H&M Lyocell-blend Bermuda Short
H&M
H&M Lyocell-blend Bermuda Short

We can't decide what we love more: the high-waist, stretchy material or the relaxed fit. 

$30
Akris Punto Fiorellina Belted Linen Bermuda Short
Akris Punto Fiorellina Belted Linen Bermuda Short
Nordstrom
Akris Punto Fiorellina Belted Linen Bermuda Short

If you have a bigger budget, you can shop this belted linen Bermuda short at Nordstrom. The belted style pays homage to Meghan Markle's belt and Bermuda shorts combo.

$495$347
Lee Missy Relaxed Fit Cargo Bermuda Shorts
Lee Missy Relaxed Fit Cargo Bermuda Shorts
Amazon
Lee Missy Relaxed Fit Cargo Bermuda Shorts

These cargo Bermuda shorts are a must-have for all your summer vacations. The extra pockets come in handy without looking bulky

$35$30
Tommy Bahama Boracay Bermuda Shorts
Tommy Bahama Boracay Bermuda Shorts
Nordstrom
Tommy Bahama Boracay Bermuda Shorts

Tommy Bahama is known for crafting simple yet versatile Bermuda shorts. Pair these blue Bermuda shorts with a simple collared shirt, then you'll be ready to start your day. 

$85

