If you've ever fawned over Princess Diana's timeless sporty style or Meghan Markle's supernaturally glowy skin, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here to help you. Princess Diana's rain boots and iconic bike shorts, Meghan Markle’s favorite blush and primer, Kate Middleton's secret to long lashes and go-to suede booties, and the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, you're in luck. These items are on sale at a royally-discounted rate.

Following the cardholder-only early access, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off today for all shoppers, regardless of whether you're a Nordstrom cardholder or what your Nordy Club status might be. But now that the sale is wide open, the best deals are going fast. Nordstrom is offering deep discounts on everything from celeb-approved blankets to Spanx leather leggings, high-end beauty products, and of course fashion. There's no shortage of covetable items to shop. Well, that is, until they're gone. Plus, once the sale ends on July 31, prices will go right back up. All this to say: Time is of the essence.

Here are royal-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items. Need more? Shop our top picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot Hunter Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot These mid-calf lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap come from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle. How’s that for a royal endorsement? A short version of the pair worn by Princess Diana is back in stock at Nordstrom! $165 $110 Buy Now

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set Nordstrom Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set This scented candle set includes four candles in a variety of floral and gourmand scents — including the "baies" scent that Meghan and Harry likely used to perfume their wedding day. The candles in this set are all travel-sized, so you can easily make anywhere smell as lovely as your home. $152 $110 Buy Now

