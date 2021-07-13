Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Early Access Is Now Open

Get your credit cards ready! Nordstrom announced that the much-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially coming in July! And, select Nordy Club cardmembers are already shopping early both online and in 100 stores. We've started shopping this year's sale, too, so you can get in on the deals.

Plus, every day of Early Access, the first 50 Nordstrom cardmembers to go to in-store for pick up or curbside pickup at a U.S. Nordstrom store (and the first 20 Nordstrom cardmembers at a Nordstrom Local) will receive a scratch ticket with the opportunity to win a prize – from gift cards to round-trip air travel on Alaska Airlines to a Tonal smart home gym and more.

At the annual shopping event, shoppers can expect to score major discounts on a wide selection of brands we love including Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Steve Madden, Charlotte Tilbury and more. And although the retailer's event doesn't launch until the end of July, they're offering a preview of the Anniversary sale beginning earlier in the month.

The retailer's annual event is Nordstrom's biggest sale aside from the Black Friday deal bonanza, and the best way to score the biggest deals is to preview the sale as a Nordstrom cardholder. Anniversary sale items typically sell out quickly, so we suggest creating a Wish List to be ready to shop and grab your favorites.

Ahead is everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Every summer, Nordstrom celebrates with a can't-miss super sale on women's and men's clothing, accessories, home decor and more. As per usual, you can expect the Anniversary Sale to feature new arrivals from our favorite brands at great prices.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Normally held in July, the Anniversary sale will begin this year on July 28. Luckily for the type-A shoppers who love to plan, the sale preview began July 6 to give shoppers a sneak peek at the upcoming deals and create a wish list of items to make completing the purchase a breeze on the day the sale starts.

To shop the sale before anyone else, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock exclusive Early Access shopping. Plus, if you use your new card the same day, each Nordstrom cardmember can score a $60 Bonus Note offer for use on a future purchase. The Nordstrom sale ends on August 8, and those great deals will disappear. So mark your calendars!

Is the sale online or in stores?

Great news: both! You can shop the sale in open stores during their normal business hours. See open stores here.

Keep your eyes on ET for the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals curated by the ET Style team -- we'll be updating as they roll in!

