Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Danica Creahan
Royal-Approved Finds at Nordstrom
The Royals are just like us. And if you want to be just like them, you’ll find an excess of deals on royal-approved products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, jeans worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Ray-Bans Kate Middleton wore courtside to Wimbledon are all on sale at a royally-discounted rate. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to every Nordstrom cardmember, regardless of your Nordy Club status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still get a sneak peak at the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase from your favorite brands selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can always sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today.

Here are 12 royal-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wayfarer Sunglasses
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Crafted in Italy, these chic sunglasses were worn courtside at Wimbledon by Kate Middleton in 2019 and seemingly never go out of style.
$100 (REGULARLY $161)
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Diana in the Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
These tall lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap come from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle. How’s that for a royal endorsement?
$100 (REGULARLY $165)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
This scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The candles in this set are all travel-sized, so you can easily make anywhere smell as lovely as your home. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Jo Malone London Candle Set
Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Set
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Candle Set
This limited-edition set of candles come in a two-pack with the dreamy scents of Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin. 
$98 (REGULARLY $140)
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Nordstrom
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
This water-resistant nylon tote is expandable, folds flat for easy storage and is trimmed with luxurious leather to elevate the classic tote style. This bag is regularly spotted on the arm of Kate Middleton, and her sister-in-law appears to be a fan as well.
$120 (REGULARLY $195)
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
Nordstrom
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
This limited-edition lip set includes a full-size rose petal soft-lip cream and a travel-size advanced-therapy lip balm that both help hydrate and repair dry lips. Meghan Markle reportedly swears by one of Fresh Sugar’s SPF lip balms.
$25 (REGULARLY $37)
Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set
Full Size Coconut Melt Set
Nordstrom
Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set
This coconut melt set from Kopari can be used in a multitude of ways, from moisturizing to removing your makeup, as a shave oil or to reduce the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Megan Markle understands the importance and versatility of coconut oil, the Duchess of Sussex told Shape back in 2013: “[I use coconut oil] on my skin, on my hair as a deep conditioner and then even to cook with.”
$35 (REGULARLY $56)
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Coach Core Essex
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set
This set from Lancôme includes the Hypnôse Drama Mascara, a mascara base and a travel-size eye makeup remover. The mascara itself is made with a special formula that uses vitamin B5 to help build volume, and it's reportedly a personal favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge (per Allure). 
$61 (REGULARLY $98)
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Meghan Markle loves the dewy glow Pure Canvas Primer Duo from Laura Mercier gives her. It's just one of the anniversary sale items from Nordstrom's Beauty Exclusives.  
$9 (REGULARLY $76)
Mother The Insider High Waist Crop Step Fray Hem Jeans
The Insider High Waist Crop Step Fray Hem Jeans
Nordstrom
Mother The Insider High Waist Crop Step Fray Hem Jeans
These cropped, relaxed-style high-waisted jeans come from Mother Denim, a brand Meghan Markle wore in her stunningly timeless look at the Invictus Games back in 2017. 
$160 (REGULARLY $238)
Aquatalia Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
Nordstrom
Aquatalia Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
These stretchy, water-resistant square-toe boots from Aquatalia are the ankle-length twins of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to Rhumba boots. Grab these slightly more practical heeled boots to pay homage to one of Kate Middleton’s signature looks without stepping on her toes. 
$330 (REGULARLY $495)

