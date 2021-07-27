Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Royals are just like us. And if you want to be just like them, you’ll find an excess of deals on royal-approved products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, jeans worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Ray-Bans Kate Middleton wore courtside to Wimbledon are all on sale at a royally-discounted rate.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to every Nordstrom cardmember, regardless of your Nordy Club status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still get a sneak peak at the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase from your favorite brands selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can always sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today.

Sign up

Here are 12 royal-approved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses Karwai Tang/Getty Images Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses Crafted in Italy, these chic sunglasses were worn courtside at Wimbledon by Kate Middleton in 2019 and seemingly never go out of style. $100 (REGULARLY $161) Buy Now

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set Nordstrom Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set This scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The candles in this set are all travel-sized, so you can easily make anywhere smell as lovely as your home. $60 (REGULARLY $82) Buy Now

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote This water-resistant nylon tote is expandable, folds flat for easy storage and is trimmed with luxurious leather to elevate the classic tote style. This bag is regularly spotted on the arm of Kate Middleton, and her sister-in-law appears to be a fan as well. $120 (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set Nordstrom Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set This coconut melt set from Kopari can be used in a multitude of ways, from moisturizing to removing your makeup, as a shave oil or to reduce the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Megan Markle understands the importance and versatility of coconut oil, the Duchess of Sussex told Shape back in 2013: “[I use coconut oil] on my skin, on my hair as a deep conditioner and then even to cook with.” $35 (REGULARLY $56) Buy Now

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set This set from Lancôme includes the Hypnôse Drama Mascara, a mascara base and a travel-size eye makeup remover. The mascara itself is made with a special formula that uses vitamin B5 to help build volume, and it's reportedly a personal favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge (per Allure). $61 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 25 Best Deals Under $25

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get the Best Deals Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Early Access Is Open to Shop Now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals So Far

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance for an Extra 25% Off

The 25 Best Activewear Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 16 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Everything You Need to Make Going Back to the Office a Little Easier