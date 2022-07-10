Celebs from Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner and Lizzo know a good pair of leather leggings is a wardrobe essential. And one pair of leggings in particular has thousands of five-star ratings across the internet — Spanx Faux Leather Leggings. If you don't have this closet staple, you're in luck because the must-have style is majorly discounted for 33% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

Featuring Spanx's signature power waistband, the faux leather leggings are a size-inclusive bestseller that have been sported by Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews, among many other stars. They are a favorite thanks to their form-fitting material, glossy finish and outfit versatility 一 because what can’t you match with a pair of classically black, leather leggings? Normally $98, Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on sale for $65 at Nordstrom right now.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98 $65 Buy Now

If you need more proof that these should be added to your wardrobe, Lizzo has even worn them on the red carpet.

Be sure to check out the long-awaited Nordstrom Anniversary Sale which features unbeatable deals on top products from a number of beauty, lifestyle and fashion collections. While the sale is set to run through July 31, we're seeing our favorite deals already selling out. Shop more of the hottest fashion finds with our guide to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's best deals.

