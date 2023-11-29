Dagne Dover is serving up 25% off Instagram-famous totes and more until midnight tonight.
It's been an exciting week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but it's all coming to an end soon. For one last day today, Dagne Dover's Cyber Monday sale is offering 25% off sitewide, including discounts on all of its best-selling travel essentials just in time for the holiday season.
Shop Dagne Dover's Cyber Monday Sale
The Instagram-famous bag brand toted by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, is popular not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the its sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most beloved styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.
Whether you're in need of a new weekender for upcoming winter getaways, a handy belt bag or a diaper bag to make holiday travel kids with easier, be sure to check out the Dagne Dover Cyber Monday deals before they're gone tomorrow. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite picks to shop now.
Dakota Neoprene Backpack
"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."
Vida Cotton Tote Bag
Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long.
Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag
For a quick holiday getaway, this large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.
Dash Grocery Tote
This durable tote is perfect for groceries, gym clothes and even more, thanks to built-in pockets.
Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat.
Daily Tote
Crafted with sleek vegan leather, this work tote has all the storage necessary to stay organized throughout the day.
Luna Shoulder Bag
Round like the moon and just as beautiful, the Luna shoulder bag carries the necessities and has a 100% cotton canvas build.
Nova Sling Bag
This highly-rated sporty sling bag is cute and practical. Take it on your next hike.
Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack
Keep all of your essentials handy with the Ace fanny pack.
Mila Toiletry Organizer
Keep your full-sized skincare organized when on the go or at home with the Mila Toiletry Organizer.
Allyn Tote
Not only does this tote come in three different colors, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 16" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition.
Mara Phone Sling
With just enough room for a phone, a few cards, chapstick and your keys, this phone sling is great for busy days.
Rider Shoulder Bag
Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to any outfit.
Jemi Tote
This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
