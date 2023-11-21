Time to make some room in your closet — Thanksgiving is nearly here, which means the days to shop the best Black Friday clothing and shoes deals are upon us. If you've been wanting to revamp your wardrobe for winter, then you'll want to jump on the Tory Burch Black Friday sale for 2023.

Until Monday, November 27, Tory Burch's Black Friday sale is offering 30% off orders of $250 or more. Hundreds of the designer’s best handbags, shoes, accessories and more are included in the sale, but these bargains are sure to sell out fast. We recommend getting your shopping done sooner rather than later to snag your favorite styles for less.

Shop the Tory Burch Black Friday Sale

From designer handbags and shoes to ready-to-wear pieces, and the athleisure Tory Sport collection, many of the brand's most-loved seasonal styles are ready to be snapped up. There are also already-reduced items receiving double discounts. Whether you're looking for a new work tote, shopping for a stunning Christmas gift, or eyeing a pair of pumps for to wear to your next holiday party, the Tory Burch sale has you covered.

Rather than making you scroll through all the pages of deals to see what fits your style best, we've already done the work for you. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Tory Burch Black Friday sale.

Best Tory Burch Black Friday Deals

Kira Tote Bag Tory Burch Kira Tote Bag For the ultra-organized, the interior of this Kira Tote Bag has three compartments — including a center zip pocket. $548 $265 Shop Now

Limited-Edition Crossbody Tory Burch Limited-Edition Crossbody Only available at toryburch.com and boutiques, this exclusive bag is crafted in soft pebbled leather with signature hardware and a chain strap to carry all the essentials. $398 $279 Shop Now

Banana Heel Buckle Boot Tory Burch Banana Heel Buckle Boot These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look. $648 $209 Shop Now

Perrine Heel Loafer Tory Burch Perrine Heel Loafer For an edgier take on the loafer silhouette, try out these black-heeled loafers with brass hardware and soft cracked leather. $398 $174 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

