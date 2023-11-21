Sales & Deals

The Best Deals to Shop From Tory Burch’s Black Friday Sale: Save on Handbags, Shoes and More

Tory Burch Black Friday Sale 2023
Tory Burch
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 1:18 PM PST, November 21, 2023

The Tory Burch Black Friday sale is here, featuring designer deals on hundreds of timeless styles.

Time to make some room in your closet — Thanksgiving is nearly here, which means the days to shop the best Black Friday clothing and shoes deals are upon us. If you've been wanting to revamp your wardrobe for winter, then you'll want to jump on the Tory Burch Black Friday sale for 2023.

Until Monday, November 27, Tory Burch's Black Friday sale is offering 30% off orders of $250 or more. Hundreds of the designer’s best handbags, shoes, accessories and more are included in the sale, but these bargains are sure to sell out fast. We recommend getting your shopping done sooner rather than later to snag your favorite styles for less.

Shop the Tory Burch Black Friday Sale

From designer handbags and shoes to ready-to-wear pieces, and the athleisure Tory Sport collection, many of the brand's most-loved seasonal styles are ready to be snapped up. There are also already-reduced items receiving double discounts. Whether you're looking for a new work tote, shopping for a stunning Christmas gift, or eyeing a pair of pumps for to wear to your next holiday party, the Tory Burch sale has you covered. 

Rather than making you scroll through all the pages of deals to see what fits your style best, we've already done the work for you. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Tory Burch Black Friday sale.

Best Tory Burch Black Friday Deals

Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

Even if your outfits veer toward minimalism, this textured tweed purse will fit right in.

$798 $370

Shop Now

Kira Tote Bag

Kira Tote Bag
Tory Burch

Kira Tote Bag

For the ultra-organized, the interior of this Kira Tote Bag has three compartments — including a center zip pocket.

$548 $265

Shop Now

Miller Mini Bag

Miller Mini Bag
Tory Burch

Miller Mini Bag

Gold-toned hardware and black leather make this chic crossbody bag perfect for a night out.

$398 $237

Shop Now

Limited-Edition Crossbody

Limited-Edition Crossbody
Tory Burch

Limited-Edition Crossbody

Only available at toryburch.com and boutiques, this exclusive bag is crafted in soft pebbled leather with signature hardware and a chain strap to carry all the essentials.

$398 $279

Shop Now

Banana Heel Buckle Boot

Banana Heel Buckle Boot
Tory Burch

Banana Heel Buckle Boot

These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look.

$648 $209

Shop Now

Emerson Large Double Zip Tote

Emerson Large Double Zip Tote
Tory Burch

Emerson Large Double Zip Tote

Look no further for your next work tote. This large double-zippered tote is sophisticated and functional thanks to its multiple compartments, including an insulated laptop pocket.

$548 $174

Shop Now

Perrine Heel Loafer

Perrine Heel Loafer
Tory Burch

Perrine Heel Loafer

For an edgier take on the loafer silhouette, try out these black-heeled loafers with brass hardware and soft cracked leather. 

$398 $174

Shop Now

High-Pile Fleece Zip Jacket

High-Pile Fleece Zip Jacket
Tory Burch

High-Pile Fleece Zip Jacket

Perfect for any fall day, this sporty fleece jacket is perfect to be worn with jeans or dress pants.

$348 $167

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

