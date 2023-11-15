Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Clothing and Shoes Deals That You Can Shop Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Black Friday Clothing Sales
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:06 PM PST, November 15, 2023

Shop the best Black Friday deals from brands like Madewell, Adidas, Everlane and more before the rush.

'Tis the season for holiday shopping and the Black Friday sales have kicked into high gear. Among the numerous retailers getting a head start on the deals are beloved denim, activewear, and designer fashion brands. If you want to step into the winter in style, the best Black Friday clothing and shoe deals have you covered.

Whether you need a new puffer jacket before temperatures outside drop, the perfect holiday party dress, or comfortable loungewear for traveling, now's the perfect time to take advantage of the savings. With Black Friday deals from Alo Yoga, Kate Spade, Reebok, Zappos and plenty more, you can save hundreds on clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family.

Ahead, keep scrolling to shop the best Black Friday clothing sales happening right now and find the perfect wardrobe additions for yourself, or start holiday gift shopping for the trendsetter on your list.

Best Black Friday Clothing Deals to Shop Right Now

Outdoor Voices

The Outdoor Voices Cold Weather Sale is happening now with best-selling winter wardrobe essentials up to 50% off. Save on high-quality and stylish activewear ideal for the winter temps.

RecFleece Snap Pullover

RecFleece Snap Pullover
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Pullover

This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.

$98 $69

Shop Now

FrostKnit Longsleeve

FrostKnit Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit Longsleeve

Put on this sweat-wicking base layer for your next outdoor workout on a cold day.

$78 $39

Shop Now

Kate Spade

Enjoy up to 50% off select handbags and wallets at Kate Spade's Black Friday Preview Sale. Until November 21, use code BFPREVIEW at checkout to save on your new favorite accessory.

Kate Spade Morgan Painterly Houndstooth Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade Morgan Painterly Houndstooth Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Painterly Houndstooth Small Slim Bifold Wallet

This adorable houndstooth wallet is winter-ready. This small wallet has six card slots and a snap closure.

$118 $59

Shop Now

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Mini Pochette

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Mini Pochette
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Mini Pochette

Embrace the '90s shoulder bag trend with this petite nylon pochette.

$158 $79

Shop Now

Madewell

The Madewell Black Friday Event is taking 30% off sitewide with the code LETSGO

J.Crew

During J.Crew's early holiday sale, you can use the code SHOPNOW to take 25% off full-priced styles and extra 50% off select sale styles. Score top-rated and best-selling items for as little as $19.

Adidas

Adidas is offering adiClub Members early access to its Black Fridays sale. Join for free or sign in and save up to 70% on tons of items from apparel to footwear and accessories now through November 19.

Reebok

Now through November 20, you can save up to 65% on favorite Reebok styles to kickoff the holiday season.

Zig Dynamica 4 Shoes

Zig Dynamica 4 Shoes
Reebok

Zig Dynamica 4 Shoes

These Reebok running shoes for men and women have the optimal balance of cushioning and support for heel-to-toe comfort. Their chunky zigzag midsole provides a snappy, energetic ride.

$85 $50

Shop Now

Reebok Identity Leggings

Reebok Identity Leggings
Reebok

Reebok Identity Leggings

At just $12, these women's Reebok leggings are soft and comfortable from morning till night thanks to stretchy cotton with a body-hugging feel.

$35 $12

Shop Now

Allbirds

Need some new sneakers? The Allbirds Black Friday Sale is here, during which you can save up to 50% on must-have styles starting at just $25.

Men's Tree Runners

Men's Tree Runners
Allbirds

Men's Tree Runners

The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Women's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support. 

$135 $59

Shop Now

Everlane

Save up to 50% on jeans, sweaters, blazers, loafers and more at Everlane.

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
Everlane

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

Get 40% off an off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.

$78 $47

Shop Now

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer
Everlane

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.

$178 $107

Shop Now

Hanna Andersson

Everything at Hanna Andersson's Black Friday Sale is 40% off or you can get 50% off all pajamas for the cozy season. Stock up on pants, tees, sweaters, dresses and anything else someone in your family's wardrobe might be missing.

Zappos

The Early-Early Black Friday Sale at Zappos has amazing deals on footwear, clothing and handbags. Save on styles from The North Face, UGG, Calvin Klein, New Balance and dozens more best-selling brands.

Lululemon

Head to lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section where you'll find tons of early Black Friday sales on both men's and women's activewear. In addition to sports bras, leggings, running shorts, and yoga attire, there's also tons of cozy loungewear like joggers and sweatshirts.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.

$128 $49-$99

Shop Now

Align Cropped Tank Top

Align Cropped Tank Top
lululemon

Align Cropped Tank Top

The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.

$68 $39-$49

Shop Now

Macy's

Macy's Black Friday Early Access includes more than 150,000 deals on everything imaginable. From clothing to shoes and jewelry, the Macy's Black Friday sale is overflowing with epic specials while supplies last.

Nordstrom

While Nordstrom's Black Friday sale has not officially started, the retailer recently dropped tons of new markdowns on Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Carhartt, Tory Burch and so much more.

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday Deals event started last week with even more discounts arriving on Wednesday, November 22. Shop this year's biggest discounts across every category, including fashion.

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch
Walmart

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch

Save more than $400 on a timeless gift for the special man in your life. Featuring Citizens' Eco-Drive technology, this watch is powered by any light and never needs a battery.

$725 $322

Shop Now

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

This bag is available in 10 colors and has a crossbody chain for fashionable versatility.  

$390 $79

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Allbirds Black Friday Deals on Shoes Starting at $25

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Allbirds Black Friday Deals on Shoes Starting at $25

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Zappos' Early-Early Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Zappos' Early-Early Black Friday Sale

Save Up to 65% on Sneakers and Clothing at Reebok's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 65% on Sneakers and Clothing at Reebok's Black Friday Sale

The Best Deals From Kate Spade Outlet’s Early Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals From Kate Spade Outlet’s Early Black Friday Sale

The Best Early Black Friday Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon Now

Kate Spade’s Black Friday Preview Sale Is Here

Sales & Deals

Kate Spade’s Black Friday Preview Sale Is Here

Tags: