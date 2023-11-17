Sales & Deals

Outdoor Voices Is Having a Huge Black Friday Sale: Save 40% on Best-Selling Activewear Now

Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale
Outdoor Voices
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:00 AM PST, November 17, 2023

Shop the best deals on activewear from Outdoor Voices' Black Friday Sale, including leggings, jackets and more.

Fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're rallying on a tennis court or leaf peeping, the cooler temperatures and multi-colored foliage make getting out of the house all the more satisfying. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale is now offering 40% off everything.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale

Now through Sunday, November 26, you can save on every single high-quality and stylish piece of activewear with the code HOLIDAY2023. Included with the impressive 40% off deals are clearance items from OV Extra, which means even bigger savings on bestsellers like workout shorts, fleece jackets and the cult-favorite Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices also has hiking gear on sale, like RecTrek pants made from fabric that's resistant to rain, spills and stains. Women will also want to check out the brand's beloved leggings that wick sweat and smooth out the waist. 

No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this autumn, the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a few days to score these sitewide savings. Below, check out our favorite sale picks for women and men.

Best Outdoor Voices Black Friday Deals for Women

RecFleece Snap Jacket

RecFleece Snap Jacket
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Jacket

This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.

$98 $59

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging

SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging

Made with buttery-soft fabric and featuring a wide waistband, these OV leggings won't budge. They're recommended for low-impact activities like walks, yoga or hiking. 

$78 $24

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

Court Dress

Court Dress
Outdoor Voices

Court Dress

Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in two equally cute colors.

$108 $48

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover
Outdoor Voices

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover

Keep out the chill with this windbreaker that can be folded up and worn like a fanny pack when needed. 

$98 $59

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

Windbreaker 3" Short

Windbreaker 3" Short
Outdoor Voices

Windbreaker 3" Short

Don't forget the matching shorts that pair with the multi-functional windbreaker. 

$78 $47

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

RecTrek 26" Pant

RecTrek 26" Pant
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek 26" Pant

These classic pants have an adjustable drawstring and zippered pockets. Made with RecTrek, these pants are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.

$98 $59

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

The Exercise Dress

The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices

The Exercise Dress

One of Outdoor Voices' most popular items, this exercise dress offered in seven colors has adjustable straps, built-in shorts and pockets.

$100 $60

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie

Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie

A cozy hoodie made from soft and plush organic cotton will become a wardrobe staple this fall. You can also get matching shorts.

$88 $53

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

All-Time Bra

All-Time Bra
Outdoor Voices

All-Time Bra

An everyday racerback bra made in soft, sweat-wicking fabric.

$58 $35

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

FreeForm 7/8 Legging

FreeForm 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

FreeForm 7/8 Legging

Save big on your new go-to studio legging featuring a high-rise fold over waistband for unrestricted comfort. 

$88 $53

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

Best Outdoor Voices Black Friday Deals for Men

Windbreaker Jacket

Windbreaker Jacket
Outdoor Voices

Windbreaker Jacket

Hit the trails with this windbreaker that can be converted into a backpack when you begin to work up a sweat. 

$98 $59

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

Soft fleece made to layer will be handy when the temperatures fluctuate from the outdoors to the indoors. 

$98 $59

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

RecTrek Pant

RecTrek Pant
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek Pant

Designed for comfort and mobility the RecTrek Pant is suitable for low to medium impact workouts or just lounging around. 

$98 $59

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

RecTrek 7” Colorblock Short

RecTrek 7” Colorblock Short
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek 7” Colorblock Short

Durable, versatile, and unlined, this functional, mid-rise short is made in wind and water-resistant RecTrek, featuring four-way stretch, drawstring waistband, and plenty of pockets.

$78 $47

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

CloudKnit Hoodie

CloudKnit Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit Hoodie

Outdoor Voices says this sweatshirt is the "softest hoodie you’ll ever wear."

$88 $53

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

Crafted with Outdoor Voices' super-soft CloudKnit fabric, these sweatpants are the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe.

$88 $53

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

SoftShield Jacket

SoftShield Jacket
Outdoor Voices

SoftShield Jacket

Crafted from 100% recycled SoftShield fabric, this lightweight jacket still provides superior warmth with its technical down-insulation.

$98 $59

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

High Stride 5" Short

High Stride 5" Short
Outdoor Voices

High Stride 5" Short

Crafted for high-sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices feature compression shorts underneath to prevent chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby.

$68 $41

With Code HOLIDAY2023

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

