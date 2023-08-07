Style

The Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity, From the Gym to the Trails

By Wesley Horvath
Best Women's Workout Shorts
The stretchy waist, freedom of movement and soft fabrics make workout shorts some of the most comfortable clothes in your wardrobe. But sometimes transitioning that outfit from the gym to anywhere else can look like you're in the middle of laundry day. Thankfully these days there is a wide range of workout clothing that's both functional and fashionable. August is here and there is no better time to invest in quality shorts for the hottest months of the year.

You might be surprised to find that exercising is far more bearable when wearing cute athletic clothes. With thousands of workout shorts on the market, finding the perfect pair can take a while. From high-waisted compression shorts to loose-fitting court shorts, this piece of exercise apparel can be worn for practically any activity. If you're stocking up on workout clothes for fall or you’re more into the athleisure aesthetic, versatile workout shorts from brands like Alo YogaGirlfriend Collectivelululemon, and Nike deserve a spot in your drawer.  

Whether you're headed to the gym, running errands taking the dog for a walk, going on a run, or even traveling, we've rounded up the best workout shorts for women that you can wear anywhere. Ahead, shop our top 13 picks including lighter-than-air running shorts and flattering hike shorts

Alo Yoga Ivy League Dolphin Short
Alo Yoga Ivy League Dolphin Short
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Ivy League Dolphin Short

Go for a retro look when wearing these strawberry lemonade-colored and limited edition shorts from Alo Yoga. The cut of this lightweight material flatters a variety of body types. 

$68
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
lululemon
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5"

The perfect non-compressive running short exists, and you can find it at lululemon.

$68
Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Shorts
zella getaway shorts
Nordstrom
Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Shorts

It's a pair of workout shorts that you'll also want to wear on your next summer vacation.

$49
Outdoor Voices RecTrek 3” Colorblock Short
Outdoor Voices RecTrek 3” Colorblock Short
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices RecTrek 3” Colorblock Short

These aren't your typical workout shorts as they're specially designed for hiking, but they're so cute you'll want to wear them other places too. Durable and water-resistant, you can snag these shorts in two different color patterns. 

$78
Free People Victory Lap Shorts
Free People Victory Lap Shorts
Free People Movement
Free People Victory Lap Shorts

Liven up your workout wear with a pair of bold-striped shorts from Free People Movement.

$48
Nike Tempo Shorts
Nike Tempo Shorts
Nike
Nike Tempo Shorts

Save on these highly rated Nike running shorts at their back to school sale. 

$32$26
WITH CODE SCHOOL20
Gym Shark Training Loose Fit Short
Gym Shark Training Loose Fit Short
Gym Shark
Gym Shark Training Loose Fit Short

These breathable shorts from Gym Shark are slightly oversized for added flexibility.

$28
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High-Rise Lined Workout Short
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High-Rise Lined Workout Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High-Rise Lined Workout Short

Slimming and moisture-wicking, these lightweight, breathable shorts from Abercrombie & Fitch will be your new go-to pair. Offered in 15 different colors, you could get a pair for each day of the week.

$50$40
Girlfriend Collective Black FLOAT Ultralight Split Skort
Girlfriend Collective Black FLOAT Ultralight Split Skort
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Black FLOAT Ultralight Split Skort

Giving you the best of both worlds, this stretchy shorts-skirt combo from Girlfriend Collective looks chic at the gym or paired with a cropped tee for a day running errands. The inner compression shorts even have a hidden phone pocket.

$62
Gilly Hicks Active Lined Shorts 3''
Gilly Hicks Active Lined Shorts 3''
Gilly Hicks
Gilly Hicks Active Lined Shorts 3''

With an ultra high rise waist and back zipper pocket, these active shorts are a back to school staple.

$40
Wilson Bowery Court Short
Wilson Bowery Court Short
Wilson
Wilson Bowery Court Short

Perfect for your every day needs, these shorts from Wilson are effortlessly cool. The bright white piping creates a beautiful contrast against the field green.

$58
Nike Jordan Short
Nike Jordan Short
Nike
Nike Jordan Short

Building a sporty athleisure outfit based on these shorts is easy. Just pick out your favorite short-sleeve shirt, and you're ready for your day.

$65$40
WITH CODE: SCHOOL20
adidas Originals Adicolor Legging Shorts
adidas Originals Adicolor Legging Shorts
ASOS
adidas Originals Adicolor Legging Shorts

What's more classic than the three-striped adidas shorts? The red color really pops for a bold statement.

$25

