The stretchy waist, freedom of movement and soft fabrics make workout shorts some of the most comfortable clothes in your wardrobe. But sometimes transitioning that outfit from the gym to anywhere else can look like you're in the middle of laundry day. Thankfully these days there is a wide range of workout clothing that's both functional and fashionable. August is here and there is no better time to invest in quality shorts for the hottest months of the year.

You might be surprised to find that exercising is far more bearable when wearing cute athletic clothes. With thousands of workout shorts on the market, finding the perfect pair can take a while. From high-waisted compression shorts to loose-fitting court shorts, this piece of exercise apparel can be worn for practically any activity. If you're stocking up on workout clothes for fall or you’re more into the athleisure aesthetic, versatile workout shorts from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, lululemon, and Nike deserve a spot in your drawer.

Whether you're headed to the gym, running errands taking the dog for a walk, going on a run, or even traveling, we've rounded up the best workout shorts for women that you can wear anywhere. Ahead, shop our top 13 picks including lighter-than-air running shorts and flattering hike shorts.

Nike Tempo Shorts Nike Nike Tempo Shorts Save on these highly rated Nike running shorts at their back to school sale. $32 $26 WITH CODE SCHOOL20 Shop Now

Wilson Bowery Court Short Wilson Wilson Bowery Court Short Perfect for your every day needs, these shorts from Wilson are effortlessly cool. The bright white piping creates a beautiful contrast against the field green. $58 Shop Now

Nike Jordan Short Nike Nike Jordan Short Building a sporty athleisure outfit based on these shorts is easy. Just pick out your favorite short-sleeve shirt, and you're ready for your day. $65 $40 WITH CODE: SCHOOL20 Shop Now

