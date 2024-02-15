From workout to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.
In case you didn't know already, the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section is the place to find hundreds of the brand's best-selling styles at a fraction of the price. Whether you're wearing their pieces to work out or run errands, lululemon's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.
Ahead of Presidents' Day, lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just got an epic restock. From best-selling leggings and running shorts to puffer jackets, sneakers and so much more, you can revamp your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Shop lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Restock
Now's your chance to snag some huge scores at lululemon that are not just gym staples, but are also irresistible go-to's for everyday wear. Because the brand's popular activewear is made from high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics that are silky smooth and lightweight, the best pieces can be pricey. That's why these Presidents' Day specials at lululemon are the perfect opportunity to get started on your closet upgrade.
When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine during the winter, fresh and comfortable activewear never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and buttery soft Align leggings for as low as $69. Below, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.
Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Women
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28"
Designed with luluemon's Nulu fabric, these fan-favorite ribbed leggings feel weightless and buttery soft.
Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23"
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise workout leggings wick away moisture to help you stay dry and are the perfect fit for running.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
Not only are lululemon's Align High-Rise Pants lightweight and ultra soft, but they also feature a 4-way stretch.
lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.
Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
This may become your new favorite hoodie. It has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
These mid-rise, tapered trousers feature classic tailoring and four-way stretch Luxtreme fabric for a sleek look and feel.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.
Push Your Pace Jacket
Power through cool-weather runs in the Push Your Pace Jacket, featuring lululemon's lightweight PrimaLoft insulation.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Whether you're going for a walk, attending a dance class or even running errands, these flare pants are so comfortable you'll want to sleep in them.
All It Takes Ribbed Nulu Long-Sleeve Shirt
Made from the brand's buttery soft Nulu fabric, this Lululemon ribbed long-sleeve shirt is a casual wardrobe staple.
Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Men
Warp Light Packable Jacket
Take your workout outdoors in this jacket with panels of technical mesh fabric for that breezy feeling on sweaty skin.
License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
This relaxed-fit training top is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.
Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas
Take winter by storm in this warm and comfy puffer jacket insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down.
lululemon Steady State Jogger
These fleece joggers put softness first, so you can bring comfort wherever you go.
lululemon Fundamental Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt Pocket
This wardrobe staple blends cottony-soft fabric with lululemon's abrasion-resistant and anti-stink technologies for a classic top that’ll last.
Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant
These joggers use spacer construction to create a warm, lofty fabric that feels soft and has a slightly structured look.
T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"
Designed for training, these lightweight and sweat-wicking shorts provide maximum comfort.
Down for It All Jacket
Stay warm in this water-resistant and insulated jacket. Lightweight goose down is paired with stretchy fabric panels so you can move with ease.
Fleece Training Track Pant
Featuring abrasion-resistant fleece, lululemon's Fleece Training Track Pants are designed to withstand exposure to equipment and the great outdoors.
