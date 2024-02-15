Sales & Deals

The Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds to Shop This Presidents' Day Weekend

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
lululemon Running
lululemon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:01 AM PST, February 15, 2024

From workout to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.

In case you didn't know already, the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section is the place to find hundreds of the brand's best-selling styles at a fraction of the price. Whether you're wearing their pieces to work out or run errands, lululemon's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.

Ahead of Presidents' Day, lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just got an epic restock. From best-selling leggings and running shorts to puffer jackets, sneakers and so much more, you can revamp your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Shop lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Restock

Now's your chance to snag some huge scores at lululemon that are not just gym staples, but are also irresistible go-to's for everyday wear. Because the brand's popular activewear is made from high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics that are silky smooth and lightweight, the best pieces can be pricey. That's why these Presidents' Day specials at lululemon are the perfect opportunity to get started on your closet upgrade.

When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine during the winter, fresh and comfortable activewear never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and buttery soft Align leggings for as low as $69. Below, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.

Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Women

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28"

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28"
lululemon

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28"

Designed with luluemon's Nulu fabric, these fan-favorite ribbed leggings feel weightless and buttery soft.

$118 $79

Shop Now

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23"

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23"
lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise workout leggings wick away moisture to help you stay dry and are the perfect fit for running.

$98 $69

Shop Now

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

Not only are lululemon's Align High-Rise Pants lightweight and ultra soft, but they also feature a 4-way stretch.

$98 $69

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.

$58 $29

Shop Now

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
lululemon

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

This may become your new favorite hoodie. It has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
lululemon

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme

These mid-rise, tapered trousers feature classic tailoring and four-way stretch Luxtreme fabric for a sleek look and feel.

$128 $59

Shop Now

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$148 $69

Shop Now

Push Your Pace Jacket

Push Your Pace Jacket
lululemon

Push Your Pace Jacket

Power through cool-weather runs in the Push Your Pace Jacket, featuring lululemon's lightweight PrimaLoft insulation.

$198 $119

Shop Now

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Whether you're going for a walk, attending a dance class or even running errands, these flare pants are so comfortable you'll want to sleep in them.

$118 $89

Shop Now

All It Takes Ribbed Nulu Long-Sleeve Shirt

All It Takes Ribbed Nulu Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

All It Takes Ribbed Nulu Long-Sleeve Shirt

Made from the brand's buttery soft Nulu fabric, this Lululemon ribbed long-sleeve shirt is a casual wardrobe staple.

$68 $49

Shop Now

Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Men

Warp Light Packable Jacket

Warp Light Packable Jacket
lululemon

Warp Light Packable Jacket

Take your workout outdoors in this jacket with panels of technical mesh fabric for that breezy feeling on sweaty skin.

$148 $99

Shop Now

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

This relaxed-fit training top is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.

$88 $44

Shop Now

Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas

Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas
lululemon

Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas

Take winter by storm in this warm and comfy puffer jacket insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down.

$268 $159

Shop Now

lululemon Steady State Jogger

lululemon Steady State Jogger
lululemon

lululemon Steady State Jogger

These fleece joggers put softness first, so you can bring comfort wherever you go.

$118 $69

Shop Now

lululemon Fundamental Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt Pocket

lululemon Fundamental Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt Pocket
lululemon

lululemon Fundamental Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt Pocket

This wardrobe staple blends cottony-soft fabric with lululemon's abrasion-resistant and anti-stink technologies for a classic top that’ll last.

$78 $39

Shop Now

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant
lululemon

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant

These joggers use spacer construction to create a warm, lofty fabric that feels soft and has a slightly structured look.

$128 $89

Shop Now

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"
lululemon

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

Designed for training, these lightweight and sweat-wicking shorts provide maximum comfort.

$68 $39

Shop Now

Down for It All Jacket

Down for It All Jacket
lululemon

Down for It All Jacket

Stay warm in this water-resistant and insulated jacket. Lightweight goose down is paired with stretchy fabric panels so you can move with ease.

$198 $149

Shop Now

Fleece Training Track Pant

Fleece Training Track Pant
lululemon

Fleece Training Track Pant

Featuring abrasion-resistant fleece, lululemon's Fleece Training Track Pants are designed to withstand exposure to equipment and the great outdoors.

$148 $99

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Presidents' Day Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Presidents' Day Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

Style

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Running Shoes

Sales & Deals

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Running Shoes

The Best Winter Workout Clothes for Exercising Outdoors

Style

The Best Winter Workout Clothes for Exercising Outdoors

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Skechers Running and Walking Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Add to Your Winter Wardrobe

Style

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Add to Your Winter Wardrobe

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Style

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

Best Lists

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Style

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Tags: