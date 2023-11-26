Shop the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals available at Walmart right now.
Black Friday is technically over, but that means the Cyber Monday deals are gearing up — especially at Walmart. Starting today, November 26, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are here and gamers can shop some of the biggest discounts on consoles, video games and accessories we've seen this year.
Shop Walmart's Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
If you're picking up a PlayStation 5 for yourself or someone on your holiday gift list this season, you'll definitely want to grab one of the Cyber Monday PS5 bundles at Walmart. They include the new PS5 Slim console packaged with one of the best games to play on it like Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty.
Cyber Monday PS5 Bundle Deals
These PlayStation 5 bundles typically retail for $560, but Walmart has them on sale for $499. That’s the price of the brand-new PS5 Slim itself, so these gaming discounts are pretty incredible bargains. There’s no telling how long these PS5 Cyber Monday deals will last though, so be sure to snag your pick before stock runs out.
PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.
PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle
Get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design with the PS5. This bundle includes the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II so you can fight alongside Task Force 141 like never before.
There is also a bundle deal with the PS5 Digital Edition in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The new PS5 Digital Edition starts at $450, but you can get the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle with a DualSense controller in gray camouflage for $510.
PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarok Bundle
Right now at walmart, the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök console bundle is on sale with a DualSense Wireless Controller in gray camouflage.
Best Cyber Monday PS5 Controller Deal
Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller
Choose between nine different colors of PS5 controllers and save $26 at Walmart.
Best Cyber Monday PS5 Game Deals
Hogwarts Legacy
For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the Wizarding World apart. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, and tend to magical beasts along your journey.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Join Task Force 141 in battling their toughest enemy yet. The direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II introduces open combat missions that provide more player choice.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
In the latest adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new spider-man. To save all of New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
The Last of Us Part I
Relive the beloved game that started it all – rebuilt for the PS5 console. Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game. This title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.
Madden NFL 24
An enhanced gaming experience with more realistic character movement and smarter AI to thread the needle with accuracy using new throw animations and anticipate more authentic defensive reactions.
With no disc drive on the PS5 Digital Edition, you just sign into your account for PlayStation Network to buy and download games. Enjoy lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deep immersion with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. The PS5 Digital Edition has a sleeker, more symmetrical design than the disc model and would make one of the best gifts for gamers this holiday season.
