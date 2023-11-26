Black Friday is technically over, but that means the Cyber Monday deals are gearing up — especially at Walmart. Starting today, November 26, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are here and gamers can shop some of the biggest discounts on consoles, video games and accessories we've seen this year.

Shop Walmart's Cyber Monday PS5 Deals

If you're picking up a PlayStation 5 for yourself or someone on your holiday gift list this season, you'll definitely want to grab one of the Cyber Monday PS5 bundles at Walmart. They include the new PS5 Slim console packaged with one of the best games to play on it like Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty.

Cyber Monday PS5 Bundle Deals

These PlayStation 5 bundles typically retail for $560, but Walmart has them on sale for $499. That’s the price of the brand-new PS5 Slim itself, so these gaming discounts are pretty incredible bargains. There’s no telling how long these PS5 Cyber Monday deals will last though, so be sure to snag your pick before stock runs out.

There is also a bundle deal with the PS5 Digital Edition in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The new PS5 Digital Edition starts at $450, but you can get the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle with a DualSense controller in gray camouflage for $510.

Best Cyber Monday PS5 Controller Deal

Best Cyber Monday PS5 Game Deals

Hogwarts Legacy Walmart Hogwarts Legacy For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the Wizarding World apart. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, and tend to magical beasts along your journey. $70 $40 Shop Now

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Walmart Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition In the latest adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new spider-man. To save all of New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it. $70 $40 Shop Now

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Walmart Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game. This title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. $70 $30 Shop Now

Madden NFL 24 Walmart Madden NFL 24 An enhanced gaming experience with more realistic character movement and smarter AI to thread the needle with accuracy using new throw animations and anticipate more authentic defensive reactions. $70 $30 Shop Now

With no disc drive on the PS5 Digital Edition, you just sign into your account for PlayStation Network to buy and download games. Enjoy lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deep immersion with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. The PS5 Digital Edition has a sleeker, more symmetrical design than the disc model and would make one of the best gifts for gamers this holiday season.

