Walmart’s Black Friday Deals have arrived, and while sorting through the thousands of markdowns, we found can't-miss markdowns on Xbox consoles. It's rare to find discounts on the Xbox Series X, but right now Walmart is offering $80 off a bundle that includes the gaming powerhouse. Getting your hands on this next-gen Microsoft console just got more affordable.

The Xbox Series X remains the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal includes the Xbox Series X with a wireless controller, plus an extra controller. You'll also get a copy of Diablo IV, the ultimate action RPG adventure. With endless evil to slaughter, powerful abilities to master, and nightmarish dungeons, the online-only game brings adventure and devastation.

With 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, and 1 TB of fast storage, the Xbox Series X boasts faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times. The console was nearly impossible to get your hands on during the holidays last year, so take advantage of the Walmart Black Friday deal with fast and free shipping to get 4K gameplay started, stat.

Walmart's Black Friday sale also includes an Xbox Series S bundle with two wireless controllers in the robot white colorway. The Xbox Series S is a less pricey version of the Xbox Series X. It is capable of running games at 120FPS, HDR resolutions, and and plays backward compatible titles. Regularly $370, you can save $80 on the Xbox Series S and controllers, which would make a great gift for gamers this holiday season.

The Walmart Black Friday deals don't stop there! For its first of two Black Friday Deals events, Walmart is offering the biggest discounts of the year on top brands like Samsung, Apple, Dyson and more. Shop the Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale below to save on gifts for everyone on your list — and yourself, of course.

Shop Walmart Black Friday Deals

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

