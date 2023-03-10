Released in November 2020, the Xbox Series X remains the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Elusive at times, it is now not only easily available, but it is also on sale. Deals on the Xbox Series X are rare, but you can get $50 off with Verizon's gaming deal. This Verizon sale marks the console down to $450 for everyone and includes free shipping, making it one of the best Xbox deals we've seen in a while.

With 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, and 1 TB of fast storage, the Xbox Series X boasts faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times. The console was nearly impossible to get your hands on during the holiday season, so take advantage of Verizon deal on the Xbox Series X with fast and free shipping to get 4K gameplay started, stat.

The Sony PS5 is also in stock at Walmart and Best Buy. The PS5 Digital Edition costs $399 and the standard PS5 with a disc drive costs $499, matching the price of the Xbox Series X.

The easiest console to find right now is the Nintendo Switch, but if you are on the hunt for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, we are tracking 2023 restocks. Also, check out some more top gaming picks for this year, including the smaller, sleeker Xbox Series S, the best Nintendo Switch travel cases, and Nintendo Switch game deals in celebration of Mario Day 2023.

