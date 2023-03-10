The Xbox Series X Is On Sale Right Now — Here's Where to Get $50 Off The Console Today
Released in November 2020, the Xbox Series X remains the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Elusive at times, it is now not only easily available, but it is also on sale. Deals on the Xbox Series X are rare, but you can get $50 off with Verizon's gaming deal. This Verizon sale marks the console down to $450 for everyone and includes free shipping, making it one of the best Xbox deals we've seen in a while.
Save $50 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
With 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, and 1 TB of fast storage, the Xbox Series X boasts faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times. The console was nearly impossible to get your hands on during the holiday season, so take advantage of Verizon deal on the Xbox Series X with fast and free shipping to get 4K gameplay started, stat.
The Sony PS5 is also in stock at Walmart and Best Buy. The PS5 Digital Edition costs $399 and the standard PS5 with a disc drive costs $499, matching the price of the Xbox Series X.
The easiest console to find right now is the Nintendo Switch, but if you are on the hunt for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, we are tracking 2023 restocks. Also, check out some more top gaming picks for this year, including the smaller, sleeker Xbox Series S, the best Nintendo Switch travel cases, and Nintendo Switch game deals in celebration of Mario Day 2023.
The Xbox Series S is currently in stock at Amazon. For the best gaming, pair it with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $419 at Walmart's sale event.
The great thing about the Nintendo Switch is that it’s a console that doubles as a portable system. You can start a round of 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' on the living room TV, and then finish it on the plane ride to your family vacation. It also makes the perfect gift.
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $500 Off for A Leveled-Up Gaming Experience
10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More
The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience
Samsung Super Bowl TV Sale: Save Up to $3,500 On 4K and 8K TVs
Shop TV Deals at Amazon, Samsung and Walmart Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Best OLED TV Deals: Save Big on LG's Stunning C1 and C2 OLED TVs
Save Up to $500 On E-Bikes With Top Deals at Best Buy Right Now
The Best Electronics Deals at Walmart to Save On TVs, Laptops and More
The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases