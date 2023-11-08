Shop the best Black Friday gaming deals to save on consoles, video games, laptops, monitors and more.
The year's biggest shopping holiday is so close we can almost taste it. Black Friday is the absolute best time to buy just about everything, especially for gamers on a budget. While we still have a couple weeks until the sales arrive in full force, we've already tons of early Black Friday gaming deals to save on the best consoles, games, controllers, monitors and holiday gifts.
From Walmart to Best Buy, plenty of retailers have already started their Black Friday sales to give shoppers a head start and save as much money as possible during the holiday season. Whether you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming monitors on the market or want to save on a PS5 with the newest Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game, we've gathered all the best Black Friday gaming deals we're seeing right now.
Below, shop today's best Black Friday gaming deals to save on gifts for gamers of all kinds on your list — or yourself, of course.
Best Black Friday Gaming Console Deals
PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October. You can save 15% on the PlayStation 5 bundle that include the new game at Walmart.
Xbox Series S
Experience next-gen performance and speed in the smallest, sleekest Xbox console ever. It also makes a great companion to the Nintendo Switch.
Xbox Series X - 1TB SSD Black X Version with Disc Drive
Save on the fastest, most powerful Xbox and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Best Black Friday Video Game Deals
Elden Ring
Journey through the Lands Between and unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring's power in this fantasy game.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands the massive world of Hyrule, dives deeper into its narrative, and introduces bigger dungeons, weapon crafting and detailed building mechanics. It’s one of the best games the Switch has to offer.
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted
Take charge at the terrifying Freddy Fazbear's Pizza while animatronic horrors prowl around. Repair vents, troubleshoot systems, and check the cameras in the security office. Win prizes while avoiding certain death throughout this collection of the Five Nights at Freddy's games' greatest hits and gear up for the upcoming movie adaptation.
Super Mario Odyssey
In his grandest 3D journey yet, Mario chases Bowser across diverse worlds beyond the Mushroom Kingdom. With his new ally, Cappy, Mario can inhabit almost any character, diving into both inventive 3D terrains and nostalgic 2D platforming.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has an impressive roster of over 74 characters from Nintendo and beyond, allowing face-offs like Pikachu vs. Solid Snake. It's the most expansive Smash game with a deep single-player narrative that ensures even solo players are captivated for hours.
Octopath Traveler
This RPG features eight intertwining narratives with unique art, compelling characters. Choose your protagonist, delve into their four-chapter arc, and explore all eight players' storylines to complete their unique timelines.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Fire Emblem: Three Houses combines satisfying turn-based battles with social mechanics. Players choose a house at a fictional school and get to know their classmates dearly while heading out on the battlefield in this fantasy adventure.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a pair of Mario adventures that complement each other. Originally a Wii U gem, 3D World offers 2D and 3D platforming and added features, while Bowser’s Fury is a compact open-world Mario experience.
Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals
43" Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Gaming Monitor
The 144Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for exhilarating gameplay with ultra-smooth action. With a size of 43", the G7 is the perfect entertainment screen that has an ideal design for both console and PC games.
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Save a whopping $900 on the Odyssey Ark with a huge display that delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Save $100 on this ultra wide screen from Sceptre with smooth graphics and fast refresh rate. It also has reduced blue light which is said to help eye fatigue and strain.
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Fire it up then go full throttle faster and more effectively than ever with Acer's next evolution of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop. Features includes a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop
Made for gaming, this ASUS laptop will keep up with you and it's beautiful with a colorful keyboard. You can even customize the light bar to make it all your own.
ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop
Game like a pro on Windows 11 with this ROG Zephyrus G14. Double up on AMD firepower with Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and RTX 4060 GPU featuring exclusive AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technology that dynamically boosts performance for any task.
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) Gaming Laptop
Get the ultimate versatility and with this ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop as it can be used as a tablet when you remove the keyboard.
Best Black Friday Gaming Controller Deals
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition
Save $32 on this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition theme. It features motion controls, HD rumble and built-in Amiibo functionality. Plus, it's lightweight and comfortable and the battery lasts for 40 hours.
PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller
Play Game Pass Ultimate wirelessly on your Xbox Series X|S or other compatible devices (Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android Mobile, and Smart TVs). Feature-packed, the XP-ULTRA gives you the flexibility to choose how you play.
PowerA - Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Joy
The PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch looks amazing and plays even better. Each controller features gorgeous designs and is engineered to ensure optimal in-game performance and reliability.
Best Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset
This headset delivers 360° spatial audio and active noise cancellation. Its OLED base station offers seamless device swapping, and it includes dual audio streams for chats and games that pairs well with its noise-cancelling mic.
Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
Razer’s Barracuda Pro blocks distractions without compromising sound and enhances your favorite games with a THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier. Upgraded Razer TriForce 50mm drivers deliver deep bass, while dual noise-cancelling mics adapt to your environment.
Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
The G535 headset has a lengthy 33 hours of playback. It's lightweight with easy on-ear controls, 40 mm drivers for clear sound and memory foam ear cups as well as a mic that's Discord-certified.
Razer BlackShark V2
This headset features THX 7.1 surround sound and TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It offers long-lasting comfort with cooling gel cushions and a clear detachable cardioid mic.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset for PC
Get up to a whopping 300 hours of gameplay with the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Its reliable 2.4GHz connection means lag-free communication and dual chamber drivers make for bright, clear audio no matter how long the game goes on.
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset
Get your game on with 50mm Nanoclear drivers paired with adjustable active noise cancellation. This headset also includes dual mics for clear communication and a swappable dual battery system for 12+ hour usage.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
The Arctis Nova 7 comes packing high-fidelity drivers and customizable EQ settings as well as 360° audio. It supports dual audio streams across multiple platforms, has a 38-hour battery life, and comes complete with a noise-cancelling mic to reduce background audio.
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset
For a more affordable headset option, consider this highly rated set that's currently 43% off.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: