The year's biggest shopping holiday is so close we can almost taste it. Black Friday is the absolute best time to buy just about everything, especially for gamers on a budget. While we still have a couple weeks until the sales arrive in full force, we've already tons of early Black Friday gaming deals to save on the best consoles, games, controllers, monitors and holiday gifts.

From Walmart to Best Buy, plenty of retailers have already started their Black Friday sales to give shoppers a head start and save as much money as possible during the holiday season. Whether you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming monitors on the market or want to save on a PS5 with the newest Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game, we've gathered all the best Black Friday gaming deals we're seeing right now.

Below, shop today's best Black Friday gaming deals to save on gifts for gamers of all kinds on your list — or yourself, of course.

Best Black Friday Gaming Console Deals

Xbox Series S Walmart Xbox Series S Experience next-gen performance and speed in the smallest, sleekest Xbox console ever. It also makes a great companion to the Nintendo Switch. $289 $260 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Video Game Deals

Elden Ring Walmart Elden Ring Journey through the Lands Between and unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring's power in this fantasy game. $60 $40 at Amazon Shop Now $60 $40 at Walmart Shop Now

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted Amazon Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted Take charge at the terrifying Freddy Fazbear's Pizza while animatronic horrors prowl around. Repair vents, troubleshoot systems, and check the cameras in the security office. Win prizes while avoiding certain death throughout this collection of the Five Nights at Freddy's games' greatest hits and gear up for the upcoming movie adaptation. $30 $20 Shop Now

Super Mario Odyssey Amazon Super Mario Odyssey In his grandest 3D journey yet, Mario chases Bowser across diverse worlds beyond the Mushroom Kingdom. With his new ally, Cappy, Mario can inhabit almost any character, diving into both inventive 3D terrains and nostalgic 2D platforming. $60 $49 Shop Now

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amazon Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has an impressive roster of over 74 characters from Nintendo and beyond, allowing face-offs like Pikachu vs. Solid Snake. It's the most expansive Smash game with a deep single-player narrative that ensures even solo players are captivated for hours. $60 $50 Shop Now

Octopath Traveler Amazon Octopath Traveler This RPG features eight intertwining narratives with unique art, compelling characters. Choose your protagonist, delve into their four-chapter arc, and explore all eight players' storylines to complete their unique timelines. $60 $53 Shop Now

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo Fire Emblem: Three Houses Fire Emblem: Three Houses combines satisfying turn-based battles with social mechanics. Players choose a house at a fictional school and get to know their classmates dearly while heading out on the battlefield in this fantasy adventure. $60 $52 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop Best Buy Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop Fire it up then go full throttle faster and more effectively than ever with Acer's next evolution of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop. Features includes a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. $950 $770 Shop Now

ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Best Buy ASUS 14" ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Game like a pro on Windows 11 with this ROG Zephyrus G14. Double up on AMD firepower with Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and RTX 4060 GPU featuring exclusive AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technology that dynamically boosts performance for any task. $1,600 $1,300 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Gaming Controller Deals

Best Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals

Razer BlackShark V2 Amazon Razer BlackShark V2 This headset features THX 7.1 surround sound and TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It offers long-lasting comfort with cooling gel cushions and a clear detachable cardioid mic. $100 $80 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

