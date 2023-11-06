Get your holiday shopping started early at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Here are all the deals worth shopping.
November may have just started, but Best Buy's Black Friday Sale is already here. With deep discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to gaming gear and home appliances, you can save on your holiday shopping nearly three weeks before the big day.
Shop Best Buy's Black Friday Sale
Buy just dropped a new batch of early Black Friday deals with hundreds of dollars off some of the biggest names in electronics and appliances. From Apple and Samsung to Dyson, LG and KitchenAid, holiday doorbusters are live for all shoppers. To make things easy for you, we've rounded up the best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
If you have a paid My Best Buy membership, you have access to even more Black Friday savings with exclusive member deals. However, with hundreds of unbeatable deals already available in the sale, you don't need to spend the yearly fee if you haven't already joined.
As we get closer to Thanksgiving, check out all the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy to start crossing off names on your holiday gift list.
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals
LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG C3 Series blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Samsung 55” QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Dive into Samsung's most brilliantly intense 4K experience, powered by Quantum Matrix Technology. From daytime sports to movie night, your picture amazes in any light with AI processing that expertly upscales content to 4K and refines your Smart Hub and sound.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's Early Black Friday.
LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony's noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbud Headphones
The CX True Wireless lets you enjoy superior crystal-clear sound, great battery life and effortless ease of use for an outstanding everyday audio experience.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Earbuds
Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.
Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
These premium over-the-ear headphones offer exceptional bass and fantastic treble. They're also well-padded and comfortable enough to wear for lengthy stretches of listening.
Best Buy Black Friday Appliance Deals
iRobot Roomba i7+ with Self-Emptying Base
Save $400 on this Roomba that makes it easy to keep your floors clean. Just set it on a schedule and not only will it vacuum your floors, it will also empty itself out when done to take another chore off your hands.
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V15 Detect Extra is engineered with the power, intelligence, versatility, and run time to deep clean your whole home. Dyson illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deals
Lenovo Ideapad 3i
With a 15.6-inch screen, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i is a great laptop for day-to-day work.
MacBook Air 13" Laptop
Apple's most versatile MacBook comes packing a powerful M1 chip that makes it primed and ready to handle work, homework, or even extensive media editing tasks.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop
This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen.
Best Buy Black Friday Gaming Deals
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Tournament Edition Keyboard
Get 50% off the Razer Chroma that not only looks great, but also has fast response time, anti-ghosting capabilities, and a nice wrist wrest to keep you comfortable for long gaming sessions.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor
Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this Samsung gaming monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response rate.
Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle
Get an Xbox Series X 1 TB edition console bundled with the hellish Diablo IV, one of the year's top action RPGs. Delve into nightmarish dungeons solo or with friends to take down the evil Lilith before Hell invades the world as we know it.
ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld
Play some of the hottest games of the year on the go with this handheld gaming PC, which comes bundled with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: