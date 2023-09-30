Samsung knows a thing or two about incredible gaming monitors. Last year's 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark was a lavish, feature-packed option that could improve any game's immersive factor tenfold. While it's still very much one of the best models you can get right now, there's another Samsung monitor on the horizon that you're going to want to see the year's newest games on.

The upcoming 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an absolute essential for anyone who wants their games to look the best they possibly can. Not only does it pack an additional two inches of display to make your favorite games, TV shows, and movies look absolutely incredible, but it's the world's first single monitor with dual UHD resolution.

For one last day today, Samsung's massive curved display is available for pre-order now at $2,500 with a release date of Monday, October 2. You'll want to move quick though because if you lock your Odyssey Geo 9 in before midnight tonight, you can get a hefty $500 Samsung credit to save on more top tech.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Samsung Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Releasing on October 2, the Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor boasts a massive 57-inch display with dual-UHD, 8K resolution and up to a 240 GHz refresh rate. It's the ultimate way to get immersed in the hottest games of the year, with 1000R curvature and astounding levels of brightness, crispness, and color. $2,500 Get a $500 Samsung Credit Pre-Order Now

This dual-UHD, Quantum Mini-LED monitor can display up to 8K resolution on its curved, ultra-wide 32:9 screen. That's essentially two 4K monitors' worth of real estate, drawing you into your favorite games and making you feel like you're really there. With a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR support, it's the perfect companion for shootouts with friends in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or races along the coast in the immersive Forza Motorsport when both titles debut this fall.

There's a slew of customizable details for hardcore gamers as well, like refresh rate, response time, black equalizer settings, and a variety of other ways to make the Odyssey G9 work even better, no matter which games you're pairing it with.

Shop the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

The new monitor also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub, which now comes on board with the entirety of the Odyssey line. This game streaming platform lets you discover and play through your favorite games via Xbox, Amazon Luna, and more without the hassle of downloading or installing them. Just choose a game, jump in, and start playing. It also supports apps like Spotify and YouTube.

For more Samsung savings, get up to $3,000 off the Samsung Terrace outdoor TV. Plus, shop the best 8K TV and 4K TV deals available now.

RELATED CONTENT: