The Best Amazon Gaming Week Deals on Luna Controllers, Fire TVs, Eero and More Devices
Ahead of Memorial Day, Amazon has officially kicked off its huge Gaming Week sale with discounts on PC and console gaming devices, video games and accessories. Now through Sunday, May 28, avid gamers and beginners just getting started in the world of gaming alike can upgrade their setup with deals on Samsung, Sony, Razer, Logitech and Amazon's own range of gaming products and devices.
The Amazon sale includes Luna Controllers as well as multiple Fire TVs and eero mesh Wi-Fi routers to help you play better. We're even seeing notable discounts on a number of newer Amazon devices, like the fifth-gen Echo Dot in a Star Wars stand and Echo Show 8 that brings the sound of a smart speaker to the convenience of a tablet.
To make it easier for you to get your game on this summer, we've gathered all the best Amazon device deals to shop during Amazon Gaming Week 2023. Keep reading to save on Alexa-compatible devices and get something you've had your eye on for less.
The Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC. Built for gaming, the Luna controller has low-friction thumbsticks and a comfortable textured grip.
Powered by Cloud Direct technology, the Luna Controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game severs when playing on Luna. Adjust the angles on your smartphone up to 360 degrees or adjust the controller angle up to 270 degree viewing using the clip.
The Luna controller is made to work with Amazon's cloud gaming service and right now you can bundle the sleek controller with a tablet to save.
Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from streaming services or via Bluetooth throughout your home. The Stormtrooper stand eyes will light up when the Echo Dot is placed in the stand, and Alexa’s name is called.
Expand the wifi in your home with this eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. Amazon eero’s patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots.
Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check weather, and control your smart home all in one.
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
This Amazon TV offers all of your favorite streaming services and you can talk to Alexa anytime of the day or night to start any show off of your recommendation list.
With this Fire Stick, you can feel the action in real life when you watch action or thriller movies right from your couch. The remote has great features, including access to your favorite apps, and live TV, all from the main menu.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K. Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more.
The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case.
Amazon Gaming Week is also a good time to snap up a new gaming monitor with brands like Acer, Dell, HP and others slashing prices on best-selling screens. And of course, Gaming Week wouldn’t be complete without games. No matter if you have a Nintendo, PlayStation, or Xbox, Amazon has deals on dozens of popular games right now.
