Ahead of Memorial Day, Amazon has officially kicked off its huge Gaming Week sale with discounts on PC and console gaming devices, video games and accessories. Now through Sunday, May 28, avid gamers and beginners just getting started in the world of gaming alike can upgrade their setup with deals on Samsung, Sony, Razer, Logitech and Amazon's own range of gaming products and devices.

The Amazon sale includes Luna Controllers as well as multiple Fire TVs and eero mesh Wi-Fi routers to help you play better. We're even seeing notable discounts on a number of newer Amazon devices, like the fifth-gen Echo Dot in a Star Wars stand and Echo Show 8 that brings the sound of a smart speaker to the convenience of a tablet.

To make it easier for you to get your game on this summer, we've gathered all the best Amazon device deals to shop during Amazon Gaming Week 2023. Keep reading to save on Alexa-compatible devices and get something you've had your eye on for less.

Luna Wireless Controller Amazon Luna Wireless Controller The Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC. Built for gaming, the Luna controller has low-friction thumbsticks and a comfortable textured grip. $70 $50 Shop Now

Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle Amazon Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle Powered by Cloud Direct technology, the Luna Controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game severs when playing on Luna. Adjust the angles on your smartphone up to 360 degrees or adjust the controller angle up to 270 degree viewing using the clip. $83 $65 Shop Now

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With this Fire Stick, you can feel the action in real life when you watch action or thriller movies right from your couch. The remote has great features, including access to your favorite apps, and live TV, all from the main menu. $50 $32 Shop Now

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Amazon Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. $60 $50 Shop Now

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case. $120 $80 Shop Now

Amazon Gaming Week is also a good time to snap up a new gaming monitor with brands like Acer, Dell, HP and others slashing prices on best-selling screens. And of course, Gaming Week wouldn’t be complete without games. No matter if you have a Nintendo, PlayStation, or Xbox, Amazon has deals on dozens of popular games right now.

