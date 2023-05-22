12 Amazon Gaming Week Deals to Level Up Your Gameplay: Shop Deals From Sony, Samsung, Logitech and More
Gamers, it's time to level up your equipment and, in doing so, your play-throughs. Amazon is hosting its annual Gaming Week, where the online retailer offers amazing deals on gaming PCs, accessories, equipment, the best video games and so much more.
Better gaming equipment can mean better gameplay, and if it doesn't show on the scoreboard, at least you're winning by shopping these incredible savings. Find deals on a state-of-the-art gaming laptop or snag an extra-wide Samsung monitor so no one can sneak up beside you. If you've built your own gaming computer from the ground up, you can take advantage of Intel cores and memory chips to take you to new heights.
Beginning today, May 22 through Sunday, May 28, Amazon's gaming week is shelling out amazing offers. As a cheat sheet of sorts, below we've rounded up the best deals Amazon is offering for Gaming Week. Don't wait too long, before these discounts say Game Over.
A powerful gaming console, the Skytech Azure Gaming PC Desktop has multiple fans, fast processors and amazing graphics will keep up with all your favorite games.
Made for gaming, this ASUS laptop will keep up with you and it's beautiful with a colorful keyboard. You can even customize the light bar to make it all your own.
Save $100 on this ultra wide screen from Sceptre with smooth graphics and fast refresh rate. It also has reduced blue light which is said to help eye fatigue and strain.
Easily add more storage to your PC or gaming console with this 128 GB compact flash drive from Samsung. Right now with Amazon's Gaming Deals Week, it's over 65% off.
Start streaming on Twitch with superior sound quality using this microphone from Logitech. You'll have broadcast-quality sound and the ability to instantly mute if needed.
Now you can hear someone sneaking up behind you in the game when you wear these Sony headphones with 360 degree sound. They also have a built-in microphone so you can talk to your friends all night.
You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device also gives you access to games and you can pair the cube to your Luna controller to kick back and play without a console.
The Luna controller is made to work with Amazon's cloud gaming service and right now you can bundle the sleek controller with a tablet to save.
Save over $650 on this highly rated gaming laptop with quick refresh speeds and biometric security.
When it comes to gaming performance, the slightest disadvantage can be the difference between winning and losing a match. With a 165Hz refresh rate, lightning-fast 1ms (GTG) response time and full adaptive G-Sync compatibility, you can be sure that the Odyssey G52A won’t let you down on the battlefield.
Racing games will never be the same when you upgrade to this realistic steering wheel and foot pedals. The accessory works with a PC and Playstation 4 or 5.
Save on select Electronic Arts game during Amazon's Gaming Week, like the riveting and intense game Battlefield 2042 for PS5.
