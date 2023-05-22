Shopping

12 Amazon Gaming Week Deals to Level Up Your Gameplay: Shop Deals From Sony, Samsung, Logitech and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Gaming Week Deals
Gamers, it's time to level up your equipment and, in doing so, your play-throughs. Amazon is hosting its annual Gaming Week, where the online retailer offers amazing deals on gaming PCs, accessories, equipment, the best video games and so much more.

Better gaming equipment can mean better gameplay, and if it doesn't show on the scoreboard, at least you're winning by shopping these incredible savings. Find deals on a state-of-the-art gaming laptop or snag an extra-wide Samsung monitor so no one can sneak up beside you. If you've built your own gaming computer from the ground up, you can take advantage of Intel cores and memory chips to take you to new heights.

Beginning today, May 22 through Sunday, May 28, Amazon's gaming week is shelling out amazing offers. As a cheat sheet of sorts, below we've rounded up the best deals Amazon is offering for Gaming Week. Don't wait too long, before these discounts say Game Over.

Skytech Azure Gaming PC Desktop
Skytech Azure Gaming PC Desktop
Amazon
Skytech Azure Gaming PC Desktop

A powerful gaming console, the Skytech Azure Gaming PC Desktop has multiple fans, fast processors and amazing graphics will keep up with all your favorite games. 

$2,000$1,800
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop
Amazon
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop

Made for gaming, this ASUS laptop will keep up with you and it's beautiful with a colorful keyboard. You can even customize the light bar to make it all your own.

$2,050$1,550
Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Save $100 on this ultra wide screen from Sceptre with smooth graphics and fast refresh rate. It also has reduced blue light which is said to help eye fatigue and strain.

$270$170
Samsung Fit Plus 3.1 USB Flash Drive
Samsung Fit Plus 3.1 USB Flash Drive
Amazon
Samsung Fit Plus 3.1 USB Flash Drive

Easily add more storage to your PC or gaming console with this 128 GB compact flash drive from Samsung. Right now with Amazon's Gaming Deals Week, it's over 65% off.

$45$15
Logitech Blue Yeti Premium USB Gaming Microphone
Logitech Blue Yeti Premium USB Gaming Microphone
Amazon
Logitech Blue Yeti Premium USB Gaming Microphone

Start streaming on Twitch with superior sound quality using this microphone from Logitech. You'll have broadcast-quality sound and the ability to instantly mute if needed.

$130$85
Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset
Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset
Amazon
Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset

Now you can hear someone sneaking up behind you in the game when you wear these Sony headphones with 360 degree sound. They also have a built-in microphone so you can talk to your friends all night. 

$100$58
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device also gives you access to games and you can pair the cube to your Luna controller to kick back and play without a console.  

$140$120
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet and Luna Controller
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet and Luna Controller
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet and Luna Controller

The Luna controller is made to work with Amazon's cloud gaming service and right now you can bundle the sleek controller with a tablet to save.

$170$120
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2019
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2019
Amazon
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2019

Save over $650 on this highly rated gaming laptop with quick refresh speeds and biometric security.

$2,000$1,310
Samsung Odyssey G52A Computer Monitor
Samsung Odyssey G52A Computer Monitor
Amazon
Samsung Odyssey G52A Computer Monitor

When it comes to gaming performance, the slightest disadvantage can be the difference between winning and losing a match. With a 165Hz refresh rate, lightning-fast 1ms (GTG) response time and full adaptive G-Sync compatibility, you can be sure that the Odyssey G52A won’t let you down on the battlefield.

$530$370
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals
Amazon
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals

Racing games will never be the same when you upgrade to this realistic steering wheel and foot pedals. The accessory works with a PC and Playstation 4 or 5.

$400$230
Battlefield 2042 (PS5)
Battlefield 2042 (PS5)
Amazon
Battlefield 2042 (PS5)

Save on select Electronic Arts game during Amazon's Gaming Week, like the riveting and intense game Battlefield 2042 for PS5.

$25$16

