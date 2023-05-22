Gamers, it's time to level up your equipment and, in doing so, your play-throughs. Amazon is hosting its annual Gaming Week, where the online retailer offers amazing deals on gaming PCs, accessories, equipment, the best video games and so much more.

Shop Amazon Gaming Week

Better gaming equipment can mean better gameplay, and if it doesn't show on the scoreboard, at least you're winning by shopping these incredible savings. Find deals on a state-of-the-art gaming laptop or snag an extra-wide Samsung monitor so no one can sneak up beside you. If you've built your own gaming computer from the ground up, you can take advantage of Intel cores and memory chips to take you to new heights.

Beginning today, May 22 through Sunday, May 28, Amazon's gaming week is shelling out amazing offers. As a cheat sheet of sorts, below we've rounded up the best deals Amazon is offering for Gaming Week. Don't wait too long, before these discounts say Game Over.

Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset Amazon Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset Now you can hear someone sneaking up behind you in the game when you wear these Sony headphones with 360 degree sound. They also have a built-in microphone so you can talk to your friends all night. $100 $58 Shop Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device also gives you access to games and you can pair the cube to your Luna controller to kick back and play without a console. $140 $120 Shop Now

Samsung Odyssey G52A Computer Monitor Amazon Samsung Odyssey G52A Computer Monitor When it comes to gaming performance, the slightest disadvantage can be the difference between winning and losing a match. With a 165Hz refresh rate, lightning-fast 1ms (GTG) response time and full adaptive G-Sync compatibility, you can be sure that the Odyssey G52A won’t let you down on the battlefield. $530 $370 Shop Now

