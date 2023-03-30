The Most Anticipated Video Games of 2023: 'Legend of Zelda,' 'Final Fantasy,' 'Redfall,' 'Minecraft' and More
Ah, summertime. A time for sunshine, summer vacation travel, summer break relaxation, backyard BBQs and, of course, epic video game releases.
Summer 2023 has some of the most anticipated video game releases in years that will have video gamers swamped with new titles to fill their free time. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, whether it's a Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or a custom-built PC, there are big-name video games coming out for your go-to set-up. There's nothing like playing through your favorite remastered RPG strategy game, a fast-paced first-person shooter or a new horror title to beat the summer heat.
One of the most popular games dropping this summer is without a doubt Minecraft Legends. The announcement trailer alone for the new twist on the iconic building game has over ten million views.
Available for just about every platform, you can currently pre-order Minecraft Legends for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch and PC.
Minecraft Legends isn't the only exciting release in store for video game fans this summer. Many Harry Potter fans have played the rewarding Hogwarts Legacy that came out in early February for PS5 and Xbox Series S. This summer, the game is rolling out for more platforms, including the Nintendo Switch on June 25. Harry Potter isn't alone when it comes to beloved franchises adding games to their repertoire. The Legend of Zelda, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Street Fighter, Diablo and Final Fantasy are all dropping what are sure to be best sellers.
Stretch those fingers, gamers, because summer has a lot in store. Read on, as we've rounded up the most anticipated releases from April to June across all the gaming consoles and video game genres.
Best Video Game Releases for April 2023
This isn't an April Fool's joke: Here are the games coming out in April.
Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts right now with a PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Those with an Xbox One, Switch and PS4 can start playing this summer. The game will be available on Xbox and PS4 on April 4 and Switch players can begin playing when it is released on July 25.
A sequel to the popular action role-playing and horror survival game, Dead Island, Dead Island 2 has been eight years in the making. See if you can take on the zombies that are infesting a tropical paradise when it is released to PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X on April 24.
Play as the seasoned Jedi knight and Empire-fugitive, Cal, who keeps threats at bay with the help of his lightsaber. Coming to PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 on April 28, you'll have hours of endless fun taking part in the Rebel Alliance.
Taking place in the multi-player League of Legends Universe, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will let play as the characters in a new way as this upcoming video game is an action RPG. Once it's available on April 18, you can play this game on pretty much every platform: PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox X/S/One and PC.
Best Video Game Releases for May 2023
May we entice you with these games dropping in May?
Zelda fans are eagerly awaiting the drop of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which will be released exclusively to Switch on May 12.
Play from an unexpected point of view when you move through Middle-earth as Gollum. Though the Switch-compatible game will be dropped later in the year, you can play this Lord of the Rings-inspired game on all other consoles beginning May 25.
While the game isn't yet available for pre-order, the release date, May 26, has been announced for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. We have high hopes for the game as it's made by the same creators of Batman: Arkham Series.
Best Video Game Releases for June 2023
June is when things really start heating up — not only outside, but also for video game releases.
Street Fighter was on of the first fighting games on the market and now they are redefining their original take with Street Fighter 6. Available on June 2, this legendary game will be released to Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and Xbox Series X.
You know a franchise is worth playing when it comes out with its sixteenth installment in the series. Final Fantasy XVI will be released to PS5 on June 22.
You're probably thinking, "Didn't Sonic Origins come out last year?" It did, but now the blue hedgehog is back in a more expanded world with new challenges being released exactly a year later on June 23, 2023. You'll be able to play on the Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X.
