Ah, summertime. A time for sunshine, summer vacation travel, summer break relaxation, backyard BBQs and, of course, epic video game releases.

Summer 2023 has some of the most anticipated video game releases in years that will have video gamers swamped with new titles to fill their free time. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, whether it's a Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or a custom-built PC, there are big-name video games coming out for your go-to set-up. There's nothing like playing through your favorite remastered RPG strategy game, a fast-paced first-person shooter or a new horror title to beat the summer heat.

One of the most popular games dropping this summer is without a doubt Minecraft Legends. The announcement trailer alone for the new twist on the iconic building game has over ten million views.

Minecraft Legends Mojang Synergies AB Minecraft Legends Available for just about every platform, you can currently pre-order Minecraft Legends for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch and PC. $50 Pre-Order Now

Minecraft Legends isn't the only exciting release in store for video game fans this summer. Many Harry Potter fans have played the rewarding Hogwarts Legacy that came out in early February for PS5 and Xbox Series S. This summer, the game is rolling out for more platforms, including the Nintendo Switch on June 25. Harry Potter isn't alone when it comes to beloved franchises adding games to their repertoire. The Legend of Zelda, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Street Fighter, Diablo and Final Fantasy are all dropping what are sure to be best sellers.

Stretch those fingers, gamers, because summer has a lot in store. Read on, as we've rounded up the most anticipated releases from April to June across all the gaming consoles and video game genres.

Best Video Game Releases for April 2023

This isn't an April Fool's joke: Here are the games coming out in April.

Hogwarts Legacy Warner Bros. Games Hogwarts Legacy Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts right now with a PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Those with an Xbox One, Switch and PS4 can start playing this summer. The game will be available on Xbox and PS4 on April 4 and Switch players can begin playing when it is released on July 25.

PRICES STARTING AT $60 GAMESTOP Shop or Pre-Order Now PRICES STARTING AT $60 AMAZON Shop or Pre-Order Now

Dead Island 2 Deep Silver Dead Island 2 A sequel to the popular action role-playing and horror survival game, Dead Island, Dead Island 2 has been eight years in the making. See if you can take on the zombies that are infesting a tropical paradise when it is released to PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X on April 24. PRICES STARTING AT $70 Pre-Order Now

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Electronic Arts Inc. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Play as the seasoned Jedi knight and Empire-fugitive, Cal, who keeps threats at bay with the help of his lightsaber. Coming to PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 on April 28, you'll have hours of endless fun taking part in the Rebel Alliance. PRICES STARTING AT $70 Pre-Order Now

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Riot Games, Inc. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Taking place in the multi-player League of Legends Universe, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will let play as the characters in a new way as this upcoming video game is an action RPG. Once it's available on April 18, you can play this game on pretty much every platform: PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox X/S/One and PC. PRICES STARTING AT $30 Pre-Order Now

Best Video Game Releases for May 2023

May we entice you with these games dropping in May?

Redfall Bethesda Games Redfall Been playing Skyrim and Fallout 4 on repeat? Finally there's a new Bethesda open world game to play: Redfall. Explore a world that's been taken over by vampires on May 2. The game is being released to Xbox S, Xbox X and PC. $100 XBOX X/S Pre-Order Now $100 PC Pre-Order Now

Best Video Game Releases for June 2023

June is when things really start heating up — not only outside, but also for video game releases.

Street Fighter 6 GameStop Street Fighter 6 Street Fighter was on of the first fighting games on the market and now they are redefining their original take with Street Fighter 6. Available on June 2, this legendary game will be released to Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and Xbox Series X. $85 AMAZON Pre-Order Now $85 GAMESTOP Pre-Order Now

Diablo IV Blizzard Entertainment Diablo IV Diablo fans will be able to go on a new journey in the gripping dark setting they know and love. Players will ultimately face Lilith in Diablo IV being release to Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5 on June 6. $70 AMAZON Pre-Order Now $70 GAMESTOP Pre-Order Now

Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix Final Fantasy XVI You know a franchise is worth playing when it comes out with its sixteenth installment in the series. Final Fantasy XVI will be released to PS5 on June 22. $70 AMAZON Pre-Order Now $70 GAMESTOP Pre-Order Now

Sonic Origins Plus SEGA Sonic Origins Plus You're probably thinking, "Didn't Sonic Origins come out last year?" It did, but now the blue hedgehog is back in a more expanded world with new challenges being released exactly a year later on June 23, 2023. You'll be able to play on the Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X. $40 AMAZON Pre-Order Now $40 GAMESTOP Pre-Order Now

