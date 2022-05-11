The Nintendo Switch OLED restock is still going strong with supply at nearly every major retailer. The upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch was released in October and instantly sold out to then join the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the category of hard-to-find gaming consoles. With the OLED in such high demand, now that the stock level is high, it's a key time to score some of the best deals on other Nintendo Switch consoles and games.

Right now, Amazon has the standard Nintendo Switch with blue and neon red joy-cons on sale for $299. With its epic library of must-play games from both Nintendo and other publishers, retailers rarely discount the Switch. It's a great console for upcoming summer travel, behaving like a large handheld. Get the Nintendo Switch for a discount below.

The Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

The newest Nintendo Switch OLED model has been incredibly difficult to find, but if you are looking for a console with no added subscription or bundle needed, they are in stock at Amazon and Walmart.

The main upgrade in the Nintendo Switch OLED is screen quality and screen size: It's a 7-inch console, as compared to the older Switch's 6.2-inch screen size. It also comes with a wider kickstand, better speakers and twice the internal storage, or 64GB. It also comes with a new style of dock, with a built-in wired LAN port.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo also sells the colorful, smaller Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games but does not connect to TVs.

