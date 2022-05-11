Shopping

Best Nintendo Switch Deals: The Nintendo Switch Is on Sale at Amazon Today

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED restock is still going strong with supply at nearly every major retailer. The upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch was released in October and instantly sold out to then join the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the category of hard-to-find gaming consoles. With the OLED in such high demand, now that the stock level is high, it's a key time to score some of the best deals on other Nintendo Switch consoles and games. 

Right now, Amazon has the standard Nintendo Switch with blue and neon red joy-cons on sale for $299. With its epic library of must-play games from both Nintendo and other publishers, retailers rarely discount the Switch. It's a great console for upcoming summer travel, behaving like a large handheld. Get the Nintendo Switch for a discount below. 

Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con
$315$299 AT AMAZON
$439 AT WALMART
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Wireless Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle w/ Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and Mytrix Wireless Switch Pro Controller
Walmart
Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Wireless Switch Pro Controller
$640$520 AT WALMART

The Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
$60$40
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
Amazon
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
$40$26
Just Dance 2022
Just Dance 2022
Amazon
Just Dance 2022
$50$20
NBA 2K22
NBA 2K22
Amazon
NBA 2K22
$60$20
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
$60$50
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
Walmart
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe
$60$46
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Walmart
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
$60$50
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
Walmart
Nickelodeon Kart Racer
$40$20
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Walmart
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
$60$44
LEGO: Jurassic World
LEGO: Jurassic World
Walmart
LEGO: Jurassic World
$40$25
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Amazon
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
$60$53

The newest Nintendo Switch OLED model has been incredibly difficult to find, but if you are looking for a console with no added subscription or bundle needed, they are in stock at Amazon and Walmart

The main upgrade in the Nintendo Switch OLED is screen quality and screen size: It's a 7-inch console, as compared to the older Switch's 6.2-inch screen size. It also comes with a wider kickstand, better speakers and twice the internal storage, or 64GB. It also comes with a new style of dock, with a built-in wired LAN port.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo also sells the colorful, smaller Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games but does not connect to TVs.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases

The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on 8K, 4K, and Frame TVs

The 14 Best TV Deals We Found From Amazon, Samsung, LG, and More

The Biggest Video Games Releasing in May 2022

Best Deals on Apple Products: iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and More

Hogwarts Legacy Releases This Holiday Season: Pre-Order Now

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

The 10 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home

 